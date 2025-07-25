France makes big claim about Oct 2023 Op Al Sqsa Storm

France said Operation al Aqsa Storm – the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Resistance Fighters led by Hamas, would not have happened if the Palestinians had their homeland

Friday July 25, 2025 4:38 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Paris: France said Operation al Aqsa Storm – the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Resistance Fighters led by Hamas, would not have happened if the Palestinians had their homeland.

Ofer Bronchtein, French President Emmanuel Macron’s longtime special adviser on Israeli-Palestinian affairs, in a Hebrew-language radio interview with Israel’s Kan public broadcaster, said the Oct 2023 attack was the result of the deadlock over the Palestinian State for the last four decades.

“Everyone for 40 years has been talking about the two-state solution. Had there been Palestinian sovereignty in Gaza on October 7, 2023… October 7 wouldn’t have happened. Sovereignty is responsibility,” he said.

Ofer Bronchtein’s statement is in line with the views of experts and rights activists who said the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands is the reason behind the unrest in the Middle East.

Israel's occupation of the Palestinian lands has been ruled illegal by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Following the ICJ ruling, the United Nations in a September 2024 Resolution asked Israel to clear the illegal occupation of Palestinian lands within 12 months.

France to recognize Palestinian State

Ofer Bronchtein’s made these statements while defending the France decision to recognize the State of Palestine.

Israel has criticised the France decision to recognize the State of Palestine, with some of its ministers saying it is akin to “rewarding terror”. Ofer Bronchtein, however, rejected the Israeli criticism.

“It angers me when people say we encourage terror,” he said, noting that the Hamas attack happened even without a Palestinian state, and reiterated, “Perhaps because there was no Palestinian state, October 7 happened.”

Palestine is officially recognized by 147 of the UN’s 193 member states. It holds observer status within the United Nations but is denied full membership.

Macron calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Macron had on Thursday announced that France will officially recognise a Palestinian state in September.

Macron said that a formal announcement on the same would be made at a United Nations General Assembly session.

“The urgent need today is for the war in Gaza to end and for the civilian population to be rescued. Peace is possible. We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and massive humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza,” the French President said.

The French stand on the Palestinian State comes ahead of a high level international conference scheduled to be held at UN Headquarters in New York on July 28, 29, 2025. The conference, aimed at finding a solution to Israel-Palestine dispute, has been convened by the United Nations and will be co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.