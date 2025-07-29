After France, UK decides to recognise State of Palestine

In a major diplomatic success for the Palestinians, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the United Kingdom will recognise the State of Palestine

Addressing the ministers called for a rare summertime cabinet meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza, Starmer said the “idea of two state solution” is under threat as never before.

“Right now that goal (a sovereign Palestine state alongside safe and secure Israel) is under pressure like never before. Therefore, we will recognize the Palestinian State as a contribution to a proper peace process at the moment of maximum impact for the two state solution”, Starmer said.

“With that solution now under threat, this is the moment to act. So, today as part of this process towards peace, I can confirm the United Kingdom will recognise the State of Palestine during the UN General Assembly Session September this year unless the Israeli government takes substantial steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agreed to ceasefire and commit for long-term sustainable peace reviving the prospect of a two state solution”, he said.

Starmer said the UK is working with other international powers to seek a long term peace plan in the Middle East. He said the matter also came for discussion during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump when he visited UK last week.

France has already announced it will recognise the State of Palestine during the UN General Assembly in September.

Palestine is officially recognized by 147 of the UN’s 193 member states. It holds observer status within the United Nations but is denied full membership.

