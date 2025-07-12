Palestinian Statehood Conference at UN Headquarters on July 28, 29

A two-day International Conference on Palestinian Statehood will be held at UN Headquarters in New York on July 28 and 29, 2025.

The conference, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, was originally planned to be held on June 17-20, 2025. It was, however, postponed after Israel attacked Iran , unprovoked, on June 13, 2025.

“The two-state solution ministerial conference will resume on July 28 and 29. More details will be shared shortly,” Saudi English Daily Arab News reported citing officials.

Aim and Objective

The conference has been officially titled the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

Convened by the UN General Assembly and co-chiared by France and Saudi Arabia, the conference will take place at the UN headquarters in New York.

The aim of the high level meeting is the urgent adoption of concrete measures that will lead to the implementation of a two-state solution and end decades of conflict between Israel and Palestine.

France likely to recognise Palestinian State

At the conference, France is most likely to recognise the Palestinian State. French President Macron had last week urged the United Kingdom to do the same.

Palestine is officially recognized by 147 of the UN’s 193 member states. It holds observer status within the United Nations but is denied full membership.

As per the United Nations, Israeli is an illegal occupying power. In a landmark vote in September 2024 , the United Nations has askd Israel to end its illegal occupation of the Palestinian lands.

