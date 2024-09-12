State of Palestine further close to full UN membership

The State of Palestine Tuesday September 10, 2024 got one more step closer to the full membership of the United Nations when it was accorded a new seat in the UN General Assembly.

[Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian Authority's Envoy to the UN, seen seated at a table labelled "State of Palestine" positioned between Sri Lanka and Sudan.]

United Nations: The State of Palestine Tuesday September 10, 2024 got one more step closer to the full membership of the United Nations when it was accorded a new seat in the UN General Assembly.

As an Observer State, the delegation of Palestine was not eligible to sit with the UN member countries.

However, on Tuesday Sept 10, the State of Palestine was accorded a new right wherein its delegation was given a seat with member states.

[Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian Envoy to United Nations, greeted by member countries.]

The historic moment came when the UN General Assembly commenced its 79th session in New York.

“Starting the 79th GA Session, and for the first time, you can find the State of Palestine seated between Sri Lanka and Sudan, as per the GA resolution ES-10/23, “Admission of new Members to the United Nations” which gave additional rights and privileges for the participation of the State of Palestine”, the State of Palestine Mission to the United Nations said.

"A historic moment"

Egyptian Ambassador Osama Mahmoud Abdelkhalek Mahmoud highlighted the historic significance of the moment.

“This is not merely a procedural matter. This is a historic moment for us,” he said.

On the expected lines, Israel fumed over the latest development, arguing that the decision was influenced by political favouritism and asserting that UN membership and privileges are reserved for sovereign states only.

The move comes four months after the UN General Assembly (UNGA) passed with an overwhelming majority a resolution asking the UN Security Council (UNSC) to admit Palestine as a full member of the world body.

Also on Tuesday, Philemon Yang, Former Prime Minister of Cameroon who was elected president of the 79th General Assembly in June, took over from his predecessor, Dennis Francis.

"I will urge the assembly to intensify its determination, to prioritize the resolution of conflicts, including the intractable ones in the Gaza Strip, Haiti and Ukraine," Yang said.

"Human rights will remain at the core of our General Assembly", the new UNGA President said.

