Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Selection List - Direct Link

Candidates who are allotted seats in the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 2 of (MBBS and BDS) Counselling should confirm their admission from September 25 to 29, 2025

Tuesday September 23, 2025 11:42 PM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 MBBS / BDS CAP Round-2 Selection List: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to publish today i.e. Wednesday September 24, 2025 on its official website medicalug2025.mahacet.org NEET UG 2025 Second Selection List of CAP Round 2 Counseling conducted for admission in First Year Health Science Courses MBBS and BDS (Group A).

"Declaration of 2nd Round Selection List for Group A - MBBS and BDS will be on Wednesday September 24, 2025", Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2025 says.

"Candidates who are allotted seats in the CAP Round 2 of NEET UG 2025 (MBBS and BDS) Counselling in Maharashtra should confirm their admission from September 25 to 29, 2025 up to 05:30 PM", the CET Cell said.

NEET UG 2025 2nd Selection List MBBS and BDS - Direct Link to Check

Go to the official website: " medicalug2025.mahacet.org ".

". Log-in using Mobile Number or Email ID and Password.

Click on link marked as "NEET UG 2025: 2nd Selection List MBBS and BDS".

The Selection List (Allotment List) will open in PDF.

Check your name and name of the allotted college.

You can also use alternate link provided on the website.

Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell has confirmed the date to publish the NEET UG 2nd Selection List, also called as NEET UG Second Round Seat Allotment. It is silent on time. However, it will release the admission result anytime by today evening.

Candidates should note that CAP Round 2 Selection List for MBBS and BDS will be prepared and allotment of seats will be done based on Preference Form (Option and Choice Form) submitted till 11:59 pm on September 22, 2025.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling

The CET Cell started through its official website cetcell.net.in from July 23, 2025 Online Registration for NEET UG 2025 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).

The Maharashtra CET Cell though started the registration of all medical courses together and also released the Common Merit List on August 06, 2025 .

The CET Cell, however, conducted the counselling for MBBS and BDS first. Accordingly, the CET Cell published the First Selection List for MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) on August 13, 2025 .

Following the CAP Round 1 of Medical and Dental admission, the Maharashtra CET Cell published the first seelction list of BAMS, BUMS and BHMS courses under Group B on September 12, 2025 .

Candidates who are seeking admission in Paramedical courses, like BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O, B.Sc (Nursing) and other health science course (Group C) should note that their Merit List was released on September 09, 2025 and Selection List on September 16, 2025.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 2 or are not happy with the allotted seat, can participate in Round 3 and consequent CAP Rounds as per the published schedule.

