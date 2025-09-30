Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026 Form Last Date Extended

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the last date of online form submission for the Class 12th or HSC board exam 2026

Tuesday September 30, 2025 2:25 PM , ummid.com News Network

The last date of form submission for the students preparing to appear in the Maharashtra 12th board exam 2026 was originally fixed as September 30, 2025.

It has, however, been extend following the requests made by students and their parents due to heavy rains and flood-like situation in various parts of state.

“The last date of online form submission for the Class 12th March 2026 board exam has been extended till October 20, 2025”, the board said in a statement.

The board has extended the last date of form submission for all the three streams - Art, Science and Commerce, along with Vocational Courses.

Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2026

The Maharashtra board has not yet released the time table and date sheet of the 12th board exams to be held in March 2026.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had released on its official website mahahsscboard.in the Time Table (Date sheet) of the Maharashtra HSC (also known as Class XII and Class 12th) 2025 exams in the month of November .

As per the 12th Exam Time Table last year, the Higher Secondary Board exam for all the streams was held from February 11 to March 11, 2025. The 12th board exam result was announced on May 05, 2025 .

Accordingly, the students appearing in the HSC board exam 2026 in Maharashtra can expect the time table and datesheet by October end or early November.

In the meantime, the students are advised to visit the board's official website for regular updates.

