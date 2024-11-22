Maharashtra 12th HSC 2025 Time Table Released, Check PDF Here

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 or Class XII 2025 exam will begin on February 11 and end on March 11, 2025

Friday November 22, 2024 3:47 PM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra Class 12 HSC 2025 Time Table: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released on its official website mahahsscboard.in the Time Table (Date sheet) of the Maharashtra HSC (also known as Class XII and Class 12th) 2025 exams.

12th Time Table is Provisional

The Maharashtra State Board has published on its official website Class 12 provisional time table and asked students to submit if any change is needed. The final HSC time table is published after analysing the grievances of the students.

According to the Time Table released on the MSBSHSE official website the HSC Class 12 or Class XIIth 2025 exams will begin on February 11 and end on March 11, 2025.

Maths Papers on Feb 22

According to the Maharashtra 12th Time Table, the first paper to be held on Februray 11, 2024 will be of the English language and the last paper to be held on March 11, 2025 will be of Sociology (A/S/C) paper.

All papers will start at 11:00 am in the morning and 03:00 pm in second half.

The all-important Mathematics and Statistics will be held on February 22, 2025.

Physics (S) along with Logic(A/S/C) will be held on February 17, Chemistry paper will be held on February 20 and Biology paper along with History and Indian Music will be conducted on February 27, 2025.

The Maharashtra board has released HSC Feb / March 2025 General and Bifocal and HSC Feb / March 2025 Vocational time tables separately.

The students who wish to access the Maharashtra HSC 2025 time table in PDF can do so by directly jumping to the official website time table page by clicking here:

HSC 2025 Time Table - Direct Link

The MSBSHE has also released Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2025 according to which the Maharashtra board 2025 HSC exams will be conducted from Feb 21 to March 17, 2025.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations in the state are conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) during the months of February and March through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is an autonomous body constituted under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The office of the board at present is in Pune.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.