HCoI launches Self Flight Booking for Hajj Pilgrims: Check Steps

Hajj 2026: In another initiative to enhance convenience of the Hajj Pilgrims, the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has introduced Self Flight Booking facility.

The window for Online Self Flight Booking for the Hajj Pilgrims has opened today i.e. Thursday January 29, 2026, and will remain operational for the next four days.

The facility can be availed through the Haj Committee of India official website or Haj Suvidha App. Only pilgrims who have been selected and paid the Hajj Amount will be allowed to use the facility.

"In continuation of the initiatives undertaken to enhance convenience, transparency and operational efficiency in Haj arrangements, the Haj Committee of India is pleased to introduce an online self-booking facility for flights for Haj pilgrims through the pilgrim login on the HCoI website and the Haj Suvidha App", the Haj Committee of India said in a notification dated January 28, 2026.

"The objective of this initiative is to provide pilgrims with a freedom of choice to book their flights directly, subject to operational constraints and availability of seats", the HCoI said.

"This facility is purely optional, intended solely to accommodate individual preferences, and shall be available only for four (04) days starting from 29.01.2026", the Haj Committee said.

Steps for Self Flight Booking

Go to the official website: "hajcommittee.gov.in"

Click on "Hajj 2026" button in the menu on home page

Click on Pilgrim Log-in

Log in using your registered mobile number and M-pin

Click on the link given to book Hajj flight online

"Pilgrims who choose not to avail of this facility or miss the limited self-booking window shall be allotted flights by the Haj Committee of Indii from the available flights, without takingin to account any preference of pilgrims regarding flight or travel date", the Haj Committee said.

Hajj 2026 Flight Schedule

Haj 2026 flights from India will operate in two phases, with outbound flights to Madinah running from April 18 to May 4, 2026, and to Jeddah from May 5 to May 19, 2026.

Detailed Hajj flight schedule will be available on the website and in pilgrim log-in in due course.

The Haj Committee of India had earlier said there will be a total 18 Hajj Embarkations Points. The details of EPs are as under:

1. Srinagar, 2. Gaya, 3. Guwahati, 4. Indore, 5. Jaipur, 6. Nagpur, 7. Delhi, 8. Mumbai, 9. Kolkata, 10. Bengaluru, 11. Hyderabad, 12. Cochin, 13. Chennai, 14. Ahmedabad, 15. Lucknow, 16. Kannur, 17. Calicut 18. Vijayawada

The Haj Committee had earlier also announced short duration Hajj facility in a move to help working professionals.

Meanwhile, the candidates whose name appeared in the 5th waiting list of Hajj 2026 should make sure that they pay the Haj payment as mentioned in the notification by January 31, 2026.

The likely date of Hajj 2026 is May 24 to 29, 2026. The final date of Haj 2026 (1447), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH moon sighting.

