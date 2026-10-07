Maharashtra BHMS, BUMS, BAMS 2nd Selection List 2026 on Oct 9

The Maharashtra CET Cell has started through its official website 'medical2026.mahacet.org' Online Registration for NEET UG 2026 Second Round Counselling conducted for Admission in AYUSH Courses Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS, and Physiotherapy Courses Group C - BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O

Maharashtra NEET UG AYUSH Second Round Counselling 2026: The Maharashtra CET Cell has started through its official website 'medical2026.mahacet.org' Online Registration for NEET UG 2026 Second Round Counselling conducted for Admission in AYUSH Courses Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS, and Physiotherapy Courses Group C - BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 AYUSH Counselling Schedule

The Maharashtra CET Cell had started through its official website 'medical2026.mahacet.org' Online Registration for NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Counselling conducted for Admission in AYUSH Courses Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS from September 14, 2026. The last date of application was September 18, 2026. After the last date of application, the CET Cell prepared the NEET UG 2026 AYUSH Provisional Merit List and released it on September 20, 2026. Following this, the CET Cell published the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Final Merit List on September 24, 2026, as per the revised schedule.

The Maharashtra CET Cell later asked the registered candidates to submit options before September 26, 2026. Based on the options submitted by the candidates, the CET Cell released the 1st Selection List on September 27, 2026 .

The CET Cell published the details of seats remaining vacant after the CAP Round 1 on October 05, 2026 simultaneously starting the Online Choice/Preference form filling process on the same day. The last date of Online Choice/Preference form filling is October 08, 2026, candidates participating in BUMS, BAMS, BHMS CAP Round 2 Counselling should note.

Based of the options submitted by the candidates, the Maharashtra CET Cell will publish the BUMS, BAMS, BHMS CAP Round 2 Allotment Result, also called as Second Selection List, on October 09, 2026.

Maharashtra BUMS, BAMS, BHMS CAP Round 3 Schedule

The Maharashtra CET Cell said the seats remaining vacant after the CAP Round 2 will be filled through CAP Round 3 which will start on October 24, 2026 when vacant seat details for round 3 will be published.

Before that candidates who did not get admission in CAP Rounds 1 and 2, should register to participate in Round 3. Online registration for Maharashtra AYUSH Round 3 counselling will start on October 15, 2026. The last date of registration is October 18, 2026.

Document verification will be done from October 15 to 19, 2026.

The provisional merit list (combined list of registered candidates) will be published on October 20, 2026. The final list will be released on October 24, 2026, and Round 3 Selection List and allotment result will be out on October 29, 2026.

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