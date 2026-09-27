Maharashtra BUMS, BAMS, BHMS 2026 1st Selection List - Time, Link to Check

Candidates, who are allotted seats in the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 1 of AYUSH Courses Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS Counselling, should confirm their admission from September 28 to October 01, 2026

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 BUMS, BAMS, BHMS Round 1 Selection List: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is publishing today i.e. Sunday September 27, 2026 on its official website 'medical2026.mahacet.org' NEET UG 2026 First Selection List of CAP Round 1 Counseling conducted for admission in First Year AYUSH Courses Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS.

"Declaration of 1st Round Selection List for admission in First Year AYUSH Courses Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS will be on Sunday September 27, 2026", Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2026 says.

"Candidates, who are allotted seats in the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 1 of Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS Counselling, should confirm their admission from September 28 to October 01, 2026", the CET Cell said.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 AYUSH Counselling Schedule

The Maharashtra CET Cell had started through its official website 'medical2026.mahacet.org' Online Registration for NEET UG 2026 Counselling conducted for Admission in AYUSH Courses Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS from September 14, 2026. The last date of application was September 18, 2026. After the last date of application, the CET Cell prepared the NEET UG 2026 AYUSH Provisional Merit List and released it on September 20, 2026.

Following this, the CET Cell published the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Final Merit List on September 24, 2026, as per the revised schedule.

/Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 BAMS / BHMS / BUMS CAP Round 1 Selection List

After publishing the NEET UG AYUSH Final Merit List, the CET Cell published on September 24, 2026 the Seat Matrix of AYUSH colleges. The Seat Matrix (details of vacant seats) gives details of seats available and intake capacity in different medical colleges of Maharashtra.

Candidates were then advised to study the seat matrix before option and choice submission. According to the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 AYUSH Counselling Schedule, candidates were asked to submit options and choices from September 24 to 26, 2026 up to 05:30 PM. It was later extended till 10:00 AM September 27, 2026.

The Maharashtra CET Cell will now release today i.e. Sunday September 27, 2026 the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 AYUSH (Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS) Allotment Result on its official website, candidates should note.

“Based on the options submitted, the CET Cell will publish the 2026 NEET UG 1st Selection List, CAP Round - 1 Selection List, for Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS courses on September 27, 2026”, the CET Cell said.

The date and time of Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form is from September 28 to October 01, 2026, the CET Cell said.

NEET UG 2026 1st Selection List BAMS / BHMS / BUMS - Steps, Link to Check

Go to the official website: "medical2026.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2026".

Log-in using Mobile Number or Email ID and Password.

Click on link marked as "NEET UG 2026: 1st Selection List BAMS / BHMS / BUMS".

The Selection List (Allotment List) will open in PDF. Check your name and name of the allotted college.

You can also use alternate link provided on the website.

Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell has confirmed the date to publish the NEET UG Selection List BAMS / BHMS / BUMS, also called as NEET UG First Round Seat Allotment of BAMS / BHMS / BUMS. It is silent on time. However, it will release the admission result anytime by today evening.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 AYUSH Counselling: Important Dates

Release of Notification and Information Brochure: July 23, 2025

Online Registration Start Date: September 14, 2026

Last date of registration / application: September 18, 2026 up to 05:00 PM server time

Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway: September 14 to 18, 2026 up to 08:00 PM server time

Uploading of colored scanned copy of Original Requisite Documents on portal as per the list: September 14 to 18, 2026 up to 10:00 PM server time

Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O): September 20, 2026.

Publication of Seat Matrix for BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS: September 24, 2026

Online Filling of Preference Form BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS : September 24 to 26, 2026 up to 11:59 PM server time

Declaration of CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group B - BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS: September 27, 2026 .

. Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque: September 28 to October 01, 2026

The Maharashtra CET Cell had started through its official website 'medical2026.mahacet.org' Online Registration for NEET UG 2026 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) from August 06, 2026 . The last date of application was August 12, 2026.After the last date of application, the CET Cell prepared the NEET UG 2026 Provisional Merit List and released it on August 18, 2026.

Following the release of the merit list, the CET Cell asked the registered candidates to submit college options based on which it released the NEET Round 1 result on August 30, 2026. The 2nd Selection List was released on September 12, 2026.



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