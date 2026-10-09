Maharashtra BUMS, BAMS, BHMS 2026 2nd Selection List - Time, Link to Check

Candidates, who are allotted seats in the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 2 of AYUSH Courses Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS Counselling, should confirm their admission from October 10 to 14, 2026

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 BUMS, BAMS, BHMS Round 2 Selection List: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is publishing today i.e. Friday October 09, 2026 on its official website 'medical2026.mahacet.org' NEET UG 2026 Second Selection List of CAP Round 2 Counseling conducted for admission in First Year AYUSH Courses Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS.

"Declaration of the 2nd Round Selection List for admission in First Year AYUSH Courses Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS will be on Friday October 09, 2026", the Maharashtra NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Schedule 2026 for AYUSH Courses says.

"Candidates, who are allotted seats in the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 2 of Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS Counselling, should confirm their admission from October 10 to 14, 2026", the CET Cell said.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 AYUSH Round 2 Counselling Schedule

The Maharashtra CET Cell had started through its official website 'medical2026.mahacet.org' Online Registration for NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Counselling conducted for Admission in AYUSH Courses Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS from September 14, 2026. The last date of application was September 18, 2026.

After the last date of application, the CET Cell prepared the NEET UG 2026 AYUSH Provisional Merit List and released it on September 20, 2026. Following this, the CET Cell published the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Final Merit List on September 24, 2026, as per the revised schedule.

The Maharashtra CET Cell later asked the registered candidates to submit options before September 26, 2026. Based on the options submitted by the candidates, the CET Cell released the 1st Selection List on September 27, 2026 .

The CET Cell published the details of seats remaining vacant after the CAP Round 1 on October 05, 2026 simultaneously starting the Online Choice/Preference form filling process on the same day. The last date of Online Choice/Preference form filling is October 08, 2026, candidates participating in BUMS, BAMS, BHMS CAP Round 2 Counselling should note.

Based of the options submitted by the candidates, the Maharashtra CET Cell will publish the BUMS, BAMS, BHMS CAP Round 2 Allotment Result, also called as Second Selection List, on October 09, 2026.

NEET UG 2026 2nd Selection List BAMS / BHMS / BUMS - Steps, Link to Check

Go to the official website: " medical2026.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2026 ".

". Log-in using Mobile Number or Email ID and Password.

Click on link marked as "NEET UG 2026: 2nd Selection List BAMS / BHMS / BUMS".

The Second Selection List (Round 2 Allotment List) will open in PDF. Check your name and name of the allotted college.

You can also use alternate link provided on the website.

Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell has confirmed the date to publish the NEET UG Selection List BAMS / BHMS / BUMS, also called as NEET UG Second Round Seat Allotment of BAMS / BHMS / BUMS. It is silent on time. However, it will release the admission result anytime by today evening.

Maharashtra BUMS, BAMS, BHMS CAP Round 3 Schedule

The Maharashtra CET Cell said the seats remaining vacant after the CAP Round 2 will be filled through CAP Round 3 which will start on October 24, 2026 when vacant seat details for round 3 will be published.

Before that candidates who did not get admission in CAP Rounds 1 and 2, should register to participate in Round 3. Online registration for Maharashtra AYUSH Round 3 counselling will start on October 15, 2026. The last date of registration is October 18, 2026.

Document verification will be done from October 15 to 19, 2026.

The provisional merit list (combined list of registered candidates) will be published on October 20, 2026. The final list will be released on October 24, 2026, and Round 3 Selection List and allotment result will be out on October 29, 2026.

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