ICSE Class 10th 2027 from Feb 15, Read full date sheet

ICSE Class X 2027 exams will begin on Monday February 15, 2027 with English Paper I as the first paper

ICSE 10th Time Table 2027: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the time table or date sheet of the ICSE - Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, Class X Examination 2027, on its official website cisce.org.

According to the 2027 Time Table released by the CICSE, the ICSE Class X exams will begin on Monday February 15, 2027 with English Paper I as the first paper.

Except for the Art Papers the exam will begin at 10:15 AM. The duration of the exam will be of 02 hours. Students should note that Art Paper 1, 2, 3 and 4 will beging at 09:00 AM.

ICSE 2027 Mathematics Paper

The all-important Mathematics paper for the duration of two and half hours will be held on Monday February 22, 2027. Students should note that the ICSE 2027 Maths paper will also begin at 10:15 AM in the morning but will have a duration of two and half hours.

The ICSE 2027 exam will end on Thursday March 31, 2027 when the exam of last paper of Economics, French, Sanskrit (Group II Elective) will be held.

ICSE Class 10 2027 Time Table: Download PDF

Special Note

In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.

The question paper may be distributed to candidates at 10:00 AM. to enable them to start writing at 10:15 AM.

Students must be seated in the examination hall by 9:45 AM.

The CISCE has also released the date sheet of time table ISC 12th exams 2027 that will begin on February 09 end on April 08, 2027.

The CISCE has not confirmed the date and time of ISC 12th and ICSE 10th result. It will however most likely declare the results in May.

ICSE, ISC Results 2026

The ICSE Class 10 exam last year was held from February 17 to March 30. a total of 258,721 candidates across 2,957 schools, appeared in the ICSE Class 10 2026 exam. The ICSE 10th Result in 2026 was announced on April 30, 2026 when the board registered an overall pass percentage of 99.18%.

The ISC exam last year was held from February 12 to April 3, 2026. A total of 103,316 candidates from 1,553 schools, appeared in the 2026 exam. The ISC 12th Result in 2026 was announced on April 30, 2026 when the board registered an overall pass percentage of 99.13%.

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