ISC 12th Result 2026 Out; Check Toppers List



The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the result of the the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII (Class 12th) 2026 exam along with toppers list on its official website cisce.org

ISC Class 12 Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the result of the the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII (Class 12th) 2026 exam along with toppers list on its official website cisce.org.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations had conducted Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XIIth exam this year from February 12 to April 3. After successfully conducting the board exams, the Council declared the ISC results today that are available on the official websites "results.cisce.org" and "cisce.org".

ISC 2026 Result: Key Highlights

Overall Pass Percentage: 99.13%

The Southern region recorded the highest performance in ISC examinations with a pass percentage of 99.87%. It was followed by the Western region at 99.55%.

According to the ISC 2026 result data released today, a total of 103,316 candidates from 1,553 schools, appeared in the 2026 exam.

Pass Percentage of Girls: 99.48%

Pass Percentage of Boys: 98.81%

36 out of 305 candidates with learning difficulties scored more than 90% marks

9 out of 22 visually challenged candidates scored more than 90% marks

ISC Toppers List 2026

The Council has not officially released the ISC Toppers List 2026. However, based on the inputs from different schools, following are the toppers who have scored 100% or near hundred per cent in the 2026 ISC 12th board exams:

Ojasvit Pasricha (Sheiling House School, Kanpur): 100% score

Shambhavi Tewari (Sacred Heart Convent, Jamshedpur): 100% marks

Shreyansh Mishra (Uttar Pradesh): 99.75% marks

Shrey Agarwal (Agra): 99.25% marks

Alankrita Garg (Agra): 99.25% marks

Nishtha Deo (Loyola School, Jamshedpur): 99% marks

Manya Gupta (West Bengal)

Subham Kumar Agarwal (West Bengal)

Bhuvana JP (Karnataka)

Ananya Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh)

Akshat Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh)

Swayam Das (Maharashtra)

(Note: Schools and parents are requested to send their ward's name and marks obtained if she or he is among the toppers via WhatsApp +919371239892)

ISC 2026 Caste-wise Result

Pass oercentage of General category candidates: 99.17%

OBC: 99.12%

SC: 98.77%

ST: 98.84%

How to check ISC Class XII Result 2026

Go to the official website: " cisce.org ".

". Click on the live link 'ISC Class XII' on the website.

When a new window opens, the candidates have to go to "Reports" and then on "Results" tab to check their scores.

Take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.

ISC 12th Previous Year Pass Percentage, Toppers

In 2025, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations had conducted from February 12 to April 03, 2025 and the result was announced on April 30, 2025. The overall pass percentage in ISC 2025 exam was 99.02%.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results of the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII (Class 12th ) 2024 exam and toppers list on May 06, 2024 when it registered the overall pass percentage of 98.19%.

According to the ISC result 2023 data , a total of 5 students had secured the Rank 1 position in ISC Class 12 Result 2023. Out of the 5 ISC Toppers, 3 were girls.

ISC 2022 Examination Results was declared on Sunday, 24th July 2022 when the overall pass percentage was 99.38. The Pass percentage of girl students is 99.52 whereas that of boys is 99.26.

ISC 12th exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19 and result was prepared based on internal assessment.

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