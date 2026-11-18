ISC Class 12th 2027 from Feb 09, Read full date sheet

ISC Class XII 2027 exams will begin on Tuesday February 09, 2027 with Environment Science and Western Music as the first paper

ISC 12th Time Table 2027: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the time table or date sheet of the Indian School Certificate (ISC), Class XIIth Examination 2027, on its official website cisce.org.

According to the 2027 Time Table released by the CICSE, the ISC Class XII exams will begin on Tuesday February 09, 2027 with Environment Science and Western Music as the first paper.

Except for the Art Papers, the exam will begin at 02:00 PM. The duration of the HSC 2027 exam will be of 03 hours. Students should note that Art Paper 1, 2, 3 and 4 will begin at 09:00 AM.

ISC 2027 Mathematics Paper

The all-important Mathematics paper, for the duration of three hours, will be held on Monday March 01, 2027. Students should note that the ISC 2027 Maths paper will also begin at 02:00 PM in the afternoon and will have a duration of three hours.

The ISC 2027 exam will end on Thursday April 08, 2027 when the exam of last paper of Legal Studies will be held.

ISC Class 12 2027 Time Table: Download PDF

Special Note

In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time will begiven for reading the question paper.

The question paper may be distributed to candidates at 01:45 PM. to enable them to start writing at 02:00 PM.

Students must be seated in the examination hall by 01:30 PM.

The CISCE has also released the date sheet of time table ICSE 10th exams 2027 that will begin on February 15 end on March 31, 2027.

The CISCE has not confirmed the date and time of ISC 12th and ICSE 10th result. It will however most likely declare the results in May.

ICSE, ISC Results 2026

The ICSE Class 10 exam last year was held from February 17 to March 30. a total of 258,721 candidates across 2,957 schools, appeared in the ICSE Class 10 2026 exam. The ICSE 10th Result in 2026 was announced on April 30, 2026 when the board registered an overall pass percentage of 99.18%.

The ISC exam last year was held from February 12 to April 3, 2026. A total of 103,316 candidates from 1,553 schools, appeared in the 2026 exam. The ISC 12th Result in 2026 was announced on April 30, 2026 when the board registered an overall pass percentage of 99.13%.

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