Kerala Plus Two (Final) Time Table 2027 Out, Check Here

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Govt of Kerala has released the final Datesheet or Time Table of the 2027 Kerala Higher Secondary Plus Two Class 12th exams to be held in the month of March 2027.

Kerala Plus Two 2027 Time Table: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Govt of Kerala has released the final Datesheet or Time Table of the 2027 Kerala Higher Secondary Plus Two Class 12th exams to be held in the month of March 2027.

As per the time table and date sheet released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Plus Two Class XII 2027 exam in Kerala will begin on March 02, 2027 with Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology as the first paper.

The 2027 Plus Two Class 12 exam in Kerala will end on March 30, 2027 with Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics as the last paper.

The all important English (Part 1 English) will be on March 22, 2027.

Candidates should note that the Kerala Plus Two examinations will be held in two sessions - Forenoon (FN beginning at 09:30 AM) and Afternoon (AN beginning at 02:00 PM) Sessions. The examinations scheduled from March 02 to March 11, 2027 and March 13 to March 29 will begin at 9:30 AM. The examinations on March 12 and March 30, 2027 will begin at 2:00 PM.

Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2027

March 2, 2027 - FN - Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology

March 8, 2027 - FN - Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

March 12, 2027 - AN - Physics, Sociology, Anthropology

March 15, 2027 - FN - Economics, Electronic Systems

March 17, 2027 - FN - Mathematics

March 19, 2027 - FN - Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

March 22, 2027 - FN - Part I English

March 24, 2027 - FN - Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

March 29, 2027 - FN - Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature

March 30, 2027 - AN - Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

Candidates should also note that before the Theory Main Exam, theDHSE Kerala will conduct the 12th Practical Exams from January 25, 2027 onwards. The State Education Department will also conduct Plus Two Class 12th Model Exams from February 11 to 24, 2027.

The evaluation of Answer sheets will begin in the first week of April 2027, and the Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2027 will be tentatively declared on May 15, 2027.

The students, meanwhile, can access the Plus Two or Class 12 Model Question Papers available on the website.

Kerala 12th Plus Two Exam 2026

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education had conducted the Kerala Plus Two or Class 12 board examination in last year from March 6 to March 28, 2026 at various centres in India and abroad attended by more than 4.5 lakh students.

The SSLC result in Kerala last year was declared on May 26, 2026.

As per the Plus Two result data released by the Kerala Higher Secondary Education Department, the state registered the overall pass percentage of 2026 Plus Two Higher Secondary Exam was 77.97%.

Kerala 12th Plus Two Result of the last 7 Years

In 2025, Kerala Plus Two or Class 12th result was announced on May 22, 2025 when the state had registered an overall pass rate of 77.81%. The Plus Two overall pass percentage in 2024 was 78.69%.

In 2023. Kerala had registered the overall pass percentage of 82.95%.

In 2022, Kerala Plus Two result was announced on June 21, 2022 when the state had registered the success rate of 83.87%.

The overall Pass Percentage in 2021 was 90.52. A total of136 schools, including 11 government schools, recorded 100 per cent pass percentage in 2021 .

The Kerala DHSE, Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) Class 12 (Plus Two) 2020 result was declared and announced by the Kersala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE Kerala) on July 15, 2020.

DHSE Kerala +2 Pass Percentage in 2020 was 85.13 - some less than 1% more than 2019 when the result was 84.33. Science stream result was 86.62 whereas Humanities and Commerce recorded 77.76 and 84.52 respectievly.

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