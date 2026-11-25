Pakistan's First Astronaut is Finally in Space

Muhammad Zeeshan Ali Wednesday November 25, 2026 created history by becoming Pakistan’s first astronaut in space.

Muhammad Zeeshan Ali Wednesday November 25, 2026 created history by becoming Pakistan’s first astronaut in space.

Zeeshan Ali was onboard China’s Shenzhou-24 spacecraft on his historic journey to space. He was accompanied by Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi.

The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The spacecraft, carrying the three astronauts, docked with China's Tiangong Space Station after a three-and-half-hour-long journey from Earth, according to China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

Chinese state media reported that Shenzhou-24 astronauts entered China's Tiangong space station where they were welcomed by Shenzhou-23 crew.

Zeeshan Ali, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilot and payload specialist, is also the first foreign astronaut to fly on a Chinese space mission. He is also the first non-Chinese national to board the Tiangong space station.

The Shenzhou-24 mission marks the first joint flight consisting of Chinese and foreign astronauts in the history of China's manned space program, according to the Chinese Armed Forces.

Pakistan's first astronaut went to the space under a recently signed agreement between the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) had in April 2025 sought applications from aspirants who wish to go to the space.

Zeeshan Ali was selected after a rigorous process. He later underwent a comprehensive training aligned with standard international astronaut training practices.

“Unimaginable”

A large number of Pakistanis gathered at the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) headquarters in Islamabad to watch the live streaming of the country's first astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali onboard the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft mission to China's Tiangong space station.

As Pakistan's national anthem rang out at the Islamabad headquarters of the national space commission, hundreds of scientists, students and officials — many of whom had gone without sleep — watched Ali lift off on a big screen aboard the Shenzhou-24 alongside two Chinese crewmates, AFP reported.

"I feel goosebumps just seeing the launch," Zainab Abbasi, a physics and astronomy student, said after watching the launch at the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission building in the Pakistani capital.

"I could have never imagined that so soon in my life, I would see a Pakistani astronaut go to space," said Abbasi, a keen amateur astronomer.

Ali will spend one week in orbit and return on the Shenzhou-23 spaceship, which is already docked at the Tiangong station.

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