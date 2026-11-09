Maharashtra 10th SSC 2027 (Final) Time Table: Download PDF Here

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 or Class X 2027 exam will begin on February 15 and end on March 15, 2027, as per the Final Time Table released by the state board

Maharashtra Class 10 SSC 2027 Time Table: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released on its official website 'mahahsscboard.in' the Final Time Table (Date sheet) of the Maharashtra SSC (also known as Class X and Class 10th) 2027 exams.

The Maharashtra State Board has published on its official website the final time table according to which the SSC Class 10 or Class Xth 2027 exams will begin on February 15 and end on March 15, 2027.

Maths Papers on March 02, 04

According to the Maharashtra 10th Time Table 2027, the first paper to be held on February 15, 2026 will be of the First Language (Urdu, Marathi, Hindi and other) and the last paper to be held on March 15, 2027 will be of Social Sciences Paper II/Geography.

All papers will start at 11:00 am in the morning shift, and at 03:00 pm in the second half or afternoon shift.

The all-important Mathematics Paper 1 will be held on Tuesday March 02, 2027. Mathematics Paper 2 will be held on Thursday March 04, 2027.

The exam for English - First Language Paper and Third Language Paper, will be held on February 22, 2027.

The students who wish to access the Maharashtra SSC 2027 time table in PDF can do so by directly jumping to the official website time table page by clicking here:

SSC 2027 Time Table - Direct Link

Science and Technology Part I will be held on March 08, 2027, Science and Technology Part II will be held on March 11, 2027.

Social Sciences Paper I (History and Civics) will be held on March 13 and Social Sciences Paper II (Geography) will be held on March 15, 2027 - the last day of the SSC board exam.

The MSBSHE has also released Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2027 according to which the Maharashtra board 2027 HSC exams will be conducted from Feb 08 to March 11, 2027.

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Exams 2026

The Class 10 exams in Maharashtra last year were held from February 20 to March 18, 2026 across 5,111 examination centres in the state. The Class 10th result 2026 was declared on May 08, 2026 when the board had recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.09%.

On the other hand, the Class 12 exams in Maharashtra last year started on February 10 and ended on March 11, 2026. The Class 12th result 2026 was declared on May 02, 2026.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations in the state are conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) during the months of February and March through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic