Maharashtra 12th HSC 2027 (Final) Time Table: Download PDF Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released on its official website 'mahahsscboard.in' the Final Time Table (Date sheet) of the Maharashtra HSC (also known as Class XII and Class 12th) 2027 exams

Maharashtra Class 12 HSC 2027 Time Table: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released on its official website 'mahahsscboard.in' the Final Time Table (Date sheet) of the Maharashtra HSC (also known as Class XII and Class 12th) 2027 exams.

The Maharashtra State Board has published on its official website the final time table according to which the HSC Class 12 or Class XIIth 2027 exams will begin on February 08 and end on March 11, 2027.

Maths Paper on February 20

According to the Maharashtra 12th Time Table 2027, the first paper to be held on February 08, 2027 will be of the First Language (English) and the last paper to be held on March 11, 2027 will be of Group 6, 7, 8 9 and 10 subjects.

All papers will start at 11:00 am in the morning and 03:00 pm in second half.

The all-important Mathematics and Statistics will be held on February 20, 2027.

The students who wish to access the Maharashtra HSC 2027 time table in PDF can do so by directly jumping to the official website time table page by clicking here:

HSC 2027 Time Table - Direct Link

Physics (S) along with Logic(A/S/C) will be held on February 11, Chemistry paper will be held on February 16 and Biology paper along with History and Indian Music will be conducted on February 23, 2027.

The Maharashtra board has released HSC Feb / March 2027 General and Bifocal and HSC Feb / March 2027 Vocational time tables separately.

The MSBSHE has also released Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2027 according to which the Maharashtra board 2026 SSC exams will be conducted from Feb 15 to March 15, 2027.

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Exams 2026

The Class 10 exams in Maharashtra last year were held from February 20 to March 18, 2026 across 5,111 examination centres in the state. The Class 10th result 2026 was declared on May 08, 2026 when the board had recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.09%.

On the other hand, the Class 12 exams in Maharashtra last year started on February 10 and ended on March 11, 2026. The Class 12th result 2026 was declared on May 02, 2026.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations in the state are conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) during the months of February and March through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

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