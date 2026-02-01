Novak Djokovic loses Australian Open 2026 but wins hearts

Serbian great, Novak Djokovic, Sunday February 01, 2026 lost the Australian Open 2026 Championship to Carlos Alcaraz but not before winning the hearts of the tennis fans present at Melbourne Park

[“Lost for words”, Novak Djokovic wrote on social media platform X while sharing the above image.]

Melbourne: Serbian great, Novak Djokovic, Sunday February 01, 2026 lost the Australian Open 2026 Championship to Carlos Alcaraz but not before winning the hearts of the tennis fans present at Melbourne Park.

Today’s Australian Open 2026 Final Novak Djokovic’s 11th bid. He had earlier won the championship a record 10 times - 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023.

The Australian Open Title was also Novak Djokovic’s 25th title bid.

He however lost the title to the Spanish Professional Tennis Player Carlos Alcaraz in a four set spectacular final 6-2, 2-6, 3-6, 5-7.

“Lost for words”, Novak Djokovic wrote on social media platform X while sharing the above image.

Carlos Alcaraz, on his part, Carlos Alcaraz praised 38-year-old Novak Djokovic saying, “What you do is inspiring not only for tennis players but for everybody. The way you work... Thank you very much for everything you are doing.”

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Highlights

The match began with the old fox swiftly bagging the opening set before the younger opponent raced back into the lead and never let up, turning it around with aggressive play, winning the next two sets convincingly.

The fourth set was tight, going to 7-5, with Alcaraz breaking late to seal the win.

There were epic rallies, creative shot-making - like Alcaraz's tweeners and winners, and moments of brilliance from both players.

With the victory today, 22-year-old Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest tennis player to complete the career Grand Slam of all four major titles.

Novak Djokovic praised Carlos Alcaraz saying he is already a legendary tennis player and he deserves every bit of praise he gets.

“The results are a testament to his already stellar career. Can’t think of any superlatives about him. He deserves every bit of praise he gets. He’s a very nice young man. Good values. Nice family. Already a legendary tennis player that made a huge mark in the history books of tennis, with only 22 years of age”, the Serbian tennis star and world no 4 said about the top seed tennis player.

Australian Open 2026 Final Highlights

Carlos Alcaraz victory Sunday was his first Australian Open title. He has now won 7 Grand Slam titles in total - two each at the French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, plus the first Australian Open.

On the other hand, Novak Djokovic has appeared in 38 Grand Slam finals, winning 24. While advancing to the Australian Open 2026 Final, Novak Djokovic became the first player in the world to secure 400 wins at Grand Slams, and also playing more than 100 matches at Melbourne.

Interestingly, Novak Djokovic, had defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open 2025 Men's Singles Quarter Final. He, however, could not play the Semi Finals against Alexander Zverev because he had to retire due to injury.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizeeis Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic