Watch: This Djokovic vs Alcaraz rally at Australian Open 2025 is a treat

Tuesday January 21, 2025 10:51 PM , ummid.com News Network

Australian Open 2025: 24-time Grand Slam Champion, Novak Djokovic, Tuesday January 21 defeated Carlos Alcaraz to reach Australian Open 2025 Men's Singles Semi Final but not before playing some stunning rallies and exchange of memorable shots.

Novak Djokovic had lost the first set but later bounced back to win the Australian Open 2025 Quarter Final match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

With this, Djokovic is just two match away from winning the 11th Australian Open title and his 25th Grand Slam Title.

7th seed Djokovic had last met 3rd seed Alcaraz in Wimbledon for the 2024 Men’s Single title which the latter had won – the Serbian tennis star’s second consecutive defeat against the Spaniard in London.

Djokovic, who added Andy Murray to his coaching team at the start of the season, matched Alcaraz in terms of court coverage and power, outlasting the 21-year-old with incredible self-belief.

But, it was the long and spectacular rally at the end of the third set, where Djokovic flaunted his near-impenetrable defence, swung the momentum in his favour to go 2-1 up.

Later in the third set, Djokovic continued to back his attacking mindset to dictate most of the rallies and also exploiting Alcaraz's errors on serve.

Playing the 50th Grand Slam semi-final of his career, Djokovic will now face Alexander Zverev, who defeated Tommy Paul, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (0), 2-6, 6-1 in another quarter final of the tournament.

