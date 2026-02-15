SPL 25/26: Ivan Toney replaces Cristiano Ronaldo as Top Goal Scorer

Ivan Toney of Al Ahli Saudi FC has replaced Al-Nassr Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo as Top Goal Scorer after MatchWeek22 (MW22) in the ongoing season of Saudi Pro League (SPL) 2025/26

Saudi Pro League: Ivan Toney of Al Ahli Saudi FC has replaced Al-Nassr Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo as Top Goal Scorer after MatchWeek22 (MW22) in the ongoing season of Saudi Pro League (SPL) 2025/26.

Roshn Saudi League (RSL), the official sponsor of Saudi Pro League, Sunday released the latest statistics after the end of the MW22.

The latest RSL statistics revealed Al Ahli’s Toney, who goes by his full name Ivan Benjamin Elijah Toney, is top scorer with 20 goals at Saudi Pro League after Matchweek 22.

Toney is an English professional footballer who plays as a striker for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli and the England national team. Toney became the youngest player to represent Northampton Town when he made his first-team debut in 2012.

Al-Nassr Captain Cristiano Ronaldo shared the second spot with al-Qadisiyah forward and winger, Julián Andrés Quiñones, with 18 goals followed by Martinez of Al Nassr and Joshua King of Al Khaleej at 3rd and 4th place with 15 and 14 goals respectively.

Meanwhile, Al Hilal continues to lead the SPL Table with 53 points and +37 Goal Difference followed by Al Nassr at second place with 52 points and a goal difference of +35.

Cristiano Ronaldo Record at Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo has been the top goal scorer till the last week which was in news for Ronaldo's controversial strike against Al Nassr management and Saudi PIF. Following the protest, Ronaldo was off the field for three Al-Nassr group matches in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo missing the SPL top goal scorer's spot seems to be the direct fallout of his protest. Looking at the consistency with which the Portuguese star footballer is playing, he would have remained the Saudi Pro League top goal scorer, had he played the three matches he missed.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr yesterday to play against Al-Fateh which The Big Yellows won. In the Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr SPL match Saturday, Ronaldo's scored his 18th and career's 962nd goal.

With 962 goals, 41-year-old Ronaldo is the highest goal scorer in international football, and is eying the 1,000 goal target.

Ronaldo's record at Al Nassr has also been very impressive, CR7 is playing for Al Nassr since 2022, and has scored and assisted more than 100 goals for the Saudi football club.

During his association with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo won season-end top goal scorer in 2024/25 with 25 goals and 2023/24 with 35 goals.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic