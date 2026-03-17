Amid claims he’s dead, Netanyahu’s 3rd video billed AI generated

Amid the wild claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara have been killed in an Iranian missile attack, his third video posted as a proof he is alive, has been billed as AI generated.

Amid the wild claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara have been killed in an Iranian missile attack, his third video posted as a proof he is alive, has been billed as AI generated.

The reports that Netanyahu has been killed have been taking round the media ever since last week when his office, or as per some reports, his official residence, was targeted in a missile attack by Iran. Because of strict censorship Israel did not confirm the attack, but international media have verified damages to premises linked to Netanyahu.

Viral Claims

"NETANYAHU MAY BE DEAD - EVIDENCE SHOWS !! Not public appearance since his bunker was struck 6 days ago while meeting with his high cabinet official that has been confirmed dead.... Now the video of his appearance yesterday shows it was clearly AI... ONCE DEAD NO RETURN", reports claimed.

“Netanyahu's dead is confirmed after missile attack on his resident”, some others claimed.

“CCTV footage confirmed Netanyahu's death… Footage showed Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was meeting with military generals in a bunker and all were killed…” social media users posted using multiple verified X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Israeli government initially did not respond to the wild speculations about Netanyahu’s death. However, when the intensity of the “wild claims about Netanyahu’s likely death in the Iranian missile or drone attack” failed to die down, “Netanyahu” released his video.

But, fact checkers quickly pointed out that in the video Netanyahu was seen having “six fingers” and claimed the video was deep fake and AI generated.

After two days, “Netanyahu” dropped another video wherein he was having coffee. In an attempt to rebuke the claims made after his first “video” was released, Netanyahu in the coffee shop video raised both of his palms, assuring they have five fingers.

Watch Video

NETANYAHU'S RING VANISHES FOR A SPLIT SECOND!



A suspicious detail in the recent "PROOF OF LIFE" video posted by Israeli PM NETANYAHU. his ring disappears FOR A SPLIT SECOND before reappearing



-: For the SECOND TIME, he appears outside an official setting. pic.twitter.com/GaIjPLhp6j — RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) March 16, 2026

But to the misery of “Netanyahu” social media platform X in itself marked this video as “AI generated”.

Dismayed by this, Netanyahu posted 3d video in a span of two days… in order to prove he is “alive and in good health”.

But, the 3rd video too was found to be AI generated, as fact checkers after frame by frame analysis revealed Netanyahu’s wedding ring was missing from some frames.

“Friend condoling Netanyahu”

Meanwhile, Mark Levin, a far-right American broadcast news analyst, re-tweeted a post by Benjamin Netanyahu’s staunch supporter and friend Berale Crombie.

In the post now viral on social media, Berale Crombie is “remembering Netanyahu as one of the greatest leaders of free world”.

“Benjamin Netanyahu will be remembered in history as one of the greatest leaders of the free world..Not of the Jewish people, but of the entire western world..What has guided his public life for more than fifty years is, without doubt, a deep consciousness of Netzach Yisrael, the eternity of Israel...”, the post on March 08, 2026 tagged with an image read.

Berale Crombie's post is link to an article he has written for The Israel National News and published on March 08, 2026.

Berale Crombie has been supporting, and even leading protest in support of Netanyahu's "judicial reforms" which could set path to clear the Israeli Prime Minister and his wife of the corruption charges they are facing in the Israeli court.

"I am certain that when I tell my grandchildren that I had the privilege of working with this man, it will be one of the most meaningful things I will ever be able to tell them", Berale Crombie wrote in the article about Netanyahu, who is facing ICC issued arrest warrant for committing Genocide of Palestinians.

The post is being read as a obituary piece for Netanyahu. Mark Levin hismelf has retweeted the post with "Very true" response.

“Mojtaba Khamenei spotted in the same coffee shop”

To add salt to wounds of the Zionist regime in Israel, some social media users shared the AI generated video of Iran’s new Supreme Leader and son of slain Iranian leader Ali Khamenei having coffee at the same shop where “Netanyahu visited to prove he’s alive”.

This came as the western media is wildly reporting that Mojtaba Khamenei is critically injured in the US Israeli attack in which his father was killed on February 28, 2026.

Mojtaba Khamenei , who was elected as the new leader in Iran on March 08, 2026, has not been seen in public since then. The only recent reference of him was his written message that was read on the national TV channel few days ago.

Notwithstanding the claims and counter claims of the Israeli Prime Minister's fate, Iran has vowed to “hunt and kill Benjamin Netanyahu if he’s alive”.

“Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said they would continue pursuing and trying to kill Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu until he is still alive”, semi government Tasnim news agency reported.

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