Watch: Ronaldo's Free Kick Goal Viral Ahead of Al-Nassr Vs Al Akhdoud Clash

Saudi Pro League 2025-26: The video of Portuguese legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘insane’ free kick goal has gone viral ahead of Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League (SPL) match Saturday April 11, 2026

Saudi Pro League 2025-26: The video of Portuguese legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘insane’ free kick goal has gone viral ahead of Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League (SPL) match Saturday April 11, 2026.

Al Nassr is taking on Al Akhdoud in the two teams’ 28th Saudi Pro League match to be played at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran, Saudi Arabia today i.e. Saturday April 11, 2026.

The video of the Al-Nassr Captain Ronaldo’s free kick goal surfaced two days before the Al-Asfar Al-Kabir’s (The Big Yellow) big match, and within minutes set the social media on fire.

In the video, Ronaldo is seen taking charge as four players form a wall in front of him. Ronaldo hit and all the full players jumped to head the ball so as to stop it. However, the ball taking a circular path dodged the defence and fell into the net almost kissing the right-top corner of goal-post.

“This ABSURD free-kick GOAL from Cristiano Ronaldo is INSANE!” a social media user wrote tagging the video with the viral post.

Watch Video

Esse GOLAÇO de falta do Cristiano Ronaldo é ABSURDO! pic.twitter.com/UXSAfmKZd2 — ABSOLUTE CR7 (@AbsoluteGOATBR) April 9, 2026

Why Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud is important for Ronaldo?

The video is widely shared as Al Nass FC readies itself to challenge Al-Akhdoud tonight in Najran.

Al-Nassr had defeated Al-Akhdoud when the two teams played their last match December 27, 2025 . The Al Nassr’s victory over Al Akhdoud in December was team’s 10th consecutive victory, a record in Saudi Pro League history.

Interestingly, today's match is also improtant for Cristiano Ronaldo as a victory against Al-Akhdoud today will be Al-Nassr FC’s 14th consecutive victory since January 17, 2026.

But, Al Nassr does not need to win against Al-Akhdoud, but has to finish off with a good score. This is to counter Al Hilal which three days ago defeated Al Kholood with a resounding score of 6-0, thanks to Karim Benzema’s spectacular hat-trick. Al Hilal's big victory over Al Kholood Wednesday helped the leading Saudi football club to move forward in the Saudi Pro League standing table. Al Hilal is now ahead of Al Ahli Saudi in SPL Standings with 68 points.

On the other hand, Al Nassr Saudi FC dominates the SPL Table with 70 points. A victory against Al-Akhdoud will help Al-Nassr improve its score.

Also, Ronaldo, who had scored brace in Al Nassr vs Al Najma on April 03, 2026, will be required to hit more goals if he wants to regain the place as highest goal scorer in Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo is currently at 3rd place with 23 goals whereas van Toney and Julián Andrés Quiñones are joint top SPL goal scorer with 26 goals each.

So watchout tonight Al-Akhdoud vs Al Nassr. Kickstart Time 09:00 PM Local Time (11:30 PM Indian Standard Time)

[The writer Zohair M Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic