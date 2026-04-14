Madhya Pradesh 10th, 12th Results 2026 - Date: April 15, Time: 11:00 AM



The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) has officially confirmed the date and time to declare the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 and High School Certificate (HSC) Class 10 Matric results 2026

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) has officially confirmed the date and time to declare the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 and High School Certificate (HSC) Class 10 Matric results 2026.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education had conducted the High School Certificate (HSC) Class 10 Matric exam from February 11 to March 2, 2026, On the other hand, Class 12th or Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exams were held from February 10 to March 7, 2026.

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2026 Date

After successfully conducting the two exams, answer sheets of the students were distributed to assigned staff for assessment. The board is now fully ready to announce the 2026 board exam results.

In a notification released today, the Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education said Class 10th HSC and Class 12t HSSC will be released on April 15, 2026.

"The Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 and High School Certificate (HSC) Class 10 Matric results of the year will be announced at 11:00 AM on April 15, 2026", the MP board headquartered in Bhopal said.

Websites to Check MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2026

Once announced, the MP board Classes 10th and 12th results will be available for download on the official as well as affiliated websites.

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

www.mpresults.nic.in

results.mpeducation.net

mpbse.nic.in

The MP 10th and 12th results are also available on DigiLocker and other apps. Students should note that along with the board exam results, Madhya Pradesh board also releases Merit List and List of Toppers.

How to Check MP board Class 12 HSSC Results 2026

Go official MPBSE official website: " mpresults.nic.in ".

". Click on 'HSSC (Class 12th) Exam Result 2026'.

Enter roll number and name.

Click on "Submit".

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Save the results and take a print out for further reference.

Steps to Check MP board Class 10 HSC Results 2026



Go official MPBSE official website: " mpresults.nic.in ".

". Click on 'HSC (Class 10th) Exam Result 2026'.

Enter roll number and name.

Click on "Submit".

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Save the results and take a print out for further reference.

MP Board Previous Year Toppers

In 2025, Class 10 board exams in Madhya Pradesh were held from February 27 to March 19, 2025, and the result was declared on May 06, 2025. Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli, Ayush Dwivedi from Rewa and Shezah Fatima from Jabalpur had bagged the top 3 ranks in MP Class 10th 2025 board exams.

On the other hand, MP Class 12 Inter exams last year were held from February 25 to March 25, 2025, and the result was announced on May 06, 2025. Priyal Dwivedi of Satna district had topped the Madhya Pradesh Higher Secondary (HSSC) Class 12 Inter exam in 2025.

In 2024, the MP board had registered a pass percentage of 64.49% in Class 12 board exams. In the MP board Class 10 exam 2024 , the state had registered an overall pass percentage of 58.10%.

In 2023, the MP Board Class 12 Exams were held from March 2 to April 01, 2023, at various test centers across the state. The overall pass percentage of boys in 2023 was 51.91% and that of the girls stood at 58.69%.

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