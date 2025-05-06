MP 12th Result 2025 Declared, Priyal Dwivedi State Topper

Tuesday May 6, 2025 11:47 AM , ummid.com News Network

MP Class 12 Result 2025: Priyal Dwivedi of Satna district has topped the Madhya Pradesh Higher Secondary (HSSC) Class 12 Inter 2025 exam the result of which was announced today.

Priyal Dwivedi of Satna topped the MP Class 12 Inter exams held from February 25 to March 25, 2025 obtaining an impressive score of 492 out of 500.

MP Class 12th Streamwise Toppers 2025

Science with Maths: Priyal Dwivedi (also state topper)

Humanities: Ankur Yadav

Science with Biology: Gargi Agrawal

Commerce: Rimjhim Karothiya

Agriculture: Hari Om Sahu.

Girls have preformed excellently well across the board.

According to the 12th result announced today, a total of 159 students have featured in the Madhya Pradesh HSSC 12th Merit List 2025. Notably, 89 of them are girls.

MP 12th Result 2025 - Top 10 Districts

Narsinghpur district has topped in terms of pass percentage in both MP 10th and 12th final exams, followed by Neemuch district. The list of top 10 districts are:

Narsingpur 91.91% regular students pass Neemuch 86.34% Shajapur 86.11% Mandla 85.5% Sidhi 84.02% Shahdol 83.63% Anooppur 83.51% Khandwa 83.28% Mandsour 83.16% Hoshangabad 83.06%

MPBSE 12th 2025: Division wise Result

Over 3.1 lakh students have passed MP 12th Inter 2025 exam with 1st division.

First division: 3,18,743 students

Second division: 1,294,72

Third division: 592

Pass division: 0

Details of Students

Over 6 lakh regular students from different districts with following details appeared for the MP board 12th final exam this year.

Registered: 6,044,02

Absent: 1,828

Appeared: 6,025,74

Cancelled: 559

Withheld: 64

Result declared for: 6,019,51

Pass: 4,488,07

Failed: 1,531,44

Pass percentage: 74.48 per cent

The state has registered an overall pass percentage of 74.48%.

Steps to Check MP board Class 12 HSSC Result 2025

Click here to go official MPBSE official website: "mpresults.nic.in". Click on "HSSC (Class 12th) Exam Result 2025". Enter roll number and name. Click on "Submit". The results will be displayed on the screen.

Save the results and take a print out for further reference.

The students can check their MPBSE Class 12 or HSSC results 2025 along with Class 10th HSC Vocational Exam 2025 on the official website www.mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, ExamResults.net, MPEducation.net indiaresults.com results.mpeducation.net, knowyourresult.com.

MPBSE Previous Year Toppers

In 2024, the MP board had registered a pass percentage of 64.49% in Class 12 board exams.

In 2023, the MP Board Class 12 Exams were held from March 2 to April 01, 2023, at various test centers across the state.

A total of 7,29,426 students had registered for the Class 12 MP Board exams. Out of them 7,27,044 appeared in the exam and 4,01,366 (55.20%) were declared passed. The pass percentage of boys in 2023 was 51.91% and that of the girls stood at 58.69%.

Narayan Sharma (488 marks), Gaurav Mourya (486 marks), Ritin Lodhi (486 marks) and Prachi Patel (485 marks) were toppers in Science stream.

On the other hand, the MP Board Class 10 Exams last year were held from March 1 to March 27, 2023, at various test centers across the state.

A total of 8,20,014 students had registered for the Class 10 MP Board exams. Out of them 8,15,364 appeared in the exam and 5,15,955 (63.29%) were declared passed. The pass percentage of boys in 2023 was 60.26% and that of the girls stood at 66.47%.

