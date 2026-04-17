Registration Starts for CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026



The Central Board of Secondary Education has started registration of the candidates who wish to appear in the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 to be held in May this year

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has started registration of the candidates who wish to appear in the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 to be held in May this year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education from this academic year has introduced dual board exam policy. As per the newly introduced policy, the CBSE has decided to exams for the students - Class X Main Exam and Class 10 Second or Improvement Exam.

The CBSE had conducted the Class 10 Board Main Exams from February 17 to March 06, 2026, and announced the results on April 15, 2026. The CBSE normally declares the Class 10 board exams in the month of May. This year, however, due to dual exam policy, Class 10 exam was announced early.

CBSE Xth Second Board Exam 2026

After announcing the Class 10 Main Exam 2026 results, the CBSE is now preparing to conduct the Second Board Exams for the Class X. As per the circular released earlier, the CBSE will conduct the Class X Second Board Exam from May 15 to June 01, 2026.

Accordingly, the board has now asked the students, who wish to appear in the Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026, to pay the exam fees and the schools to submit the list of candidates (LOC) as per the notified schedule.

The students should pay the exam fees from April 16 to 20, 2026 without late fee, and from April 21 to 22, 2026 with late fees.

Who can appear in Class X Second Board Exam?

All the students, who appeared in the Class X Main exam but are not satisfied with their score, can appear in the improvement exam.

"All passed and eligible students may improve their performance in any three subjects from Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Languages", the CBSE said.

"Students, who offered Mathematics (Standard) in the Main Examination may opt for Mathematics (Basic) in the Second Examination", the board said.

Students placed in the Compartment category may appear in the Second Examination under the same category as well as for improvement category as per scheme. "The LOC for First Chance Compartment candidates will be submitted by the school concerned ONLY", the CBSE said.

CWSN and Sport quota students can also appear in the Class 10 Second Board Exam. "However, students placed in the Essential Repeat (ER) category are not eligible for the Second Examination", the CBSE said.

Regarding the syllabus the CBSE said, "The Second Examination will be conducted on the syllabus of the Main Examination 2026."

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic