Ronaldo’s 969th career goal sets course for Al-Nassr’s win over Al-Wasl

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 969th career goal set the course for Al-Nassr’s victory over Al-Wasl in AFC Champions League Two (ACL Two) Quarter-Final Sunday April 19, 2026

Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo’s 969th career goal set the course for Al-Nassr’s victory over Al-Wasl in AFC Champions League Two (ACL Two) Quarter-Final Sunday April 19, 2026.

The Al-Wasl vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two Quarterfinal match was played at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai today after it was delayed due to the Iran vs US-Israel war.

Al-Wasl vs Al-Nassr Highlights

A huge crowd had gathered in the stadium for the much anticipated match. A good number of football fans were supporters of Al-Wasl - the local team and eight-time UAE champions.

The presence of Cristiano Ronaldo however split the football fans present in the stadium, with quite a good number cheering for the Portuguese star footballer.

And, Ronaldo did not disappoint the football fans. He gave Al-Nassr the much needed early lead and psychological advantage in the away match when he sent the ball past the goal-keeper in the 11th minute of match.

Inigo Martinez and Abdulelah Al-Amri then added two more goals for Al-Nassr – both assisted by the young Joao Felix, in a span of two minutes, taking Al Nassr’s score to 3-0 and virtually sealing the victory against Al-Wasl.

The two quick goals put daylight between the two teams as the Saudis completely started dominating the midfield. But, Sadio Mane was, perhaps, not happy with this score, and he took the Al-Nassr vs Al Wasl score to 4-0 in the fag end of the match.

Ronaldo nears 1,000-goal target

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Al-Wasl Sunday was his 969th career goal – only 31 less than his dream target of 1,000 goals.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who is set to lead the Portugal national football team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is currently the highest goal-scorer in the international football.

Ronaldo is also leading Al-Nassr Saudi FC in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) current season. Under his captainship, Al Nassr is leading the Saudi Pro League standings with 78 points.

Watching 41-year-old Ronaldo playing in tremendous form, it should not surprise the football fans if he reaches his target during the 2026 football world cup.

With the emphatic victory over Al-Wasl, Al Nassr Saudi FC have now advanced to the ACL Two Semi-Finals. In the last four stage, Al Nassr will take on the winner of the Al Ahli SC (Qatar) vs Al Hussein (Jordan) scheduled for Monday, 20 April 2026 at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

“See you in the semi finals”, an elated Ronaldo wrote on social media platform X after the Al-Nassr’s 4-0 victory over Al-Wasl.

The other Semi-Final line-up of teh AFC Championship Two has already been decided between Gamba Osaka (Japan) vs Bangkok United (Thailand). Gamba Osaka (Japan) defeated Ratchaburi (Thailand) whereas Bangkok United (Thailand) stunned Tampines Rovers (Singapore) to advance to the Semi-Final.

(Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com)



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