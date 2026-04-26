94.5% Pass Goa SSC 2026 Exam - Check Result Here



The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the results of the GBSHSE Class 10 or SSC 2026 examinations on its official as well as associate websites today i.e. Sunday April 26, 2026

Goa 10th Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the results of the GBSHSE Class 10 or SSC 2026 examinations on its official as well as associate websites today i.e. Sunday April 26, 2026.

According to the SSC result data released by the GBSHSE Sunday, the state has registered an overall pass percentage of 94.5% - a marginal dip from last year's 95.3%.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education had conducted the Class 10 or SSC exam from March 11 to April 03, 2026 at various exam centres across the state.

After successfully conducting the 10th board exams, the GBSHSE announced the result today i.e. Sunday April 26, 2026. The Goa SSC result was announced at the Manthan Conference Hall in Porvorim.

Goa Class 10 Result 2026: At a Glance

A total of 20,659 students - including 10,819 boys and 9,840 girls, had appeared in the 2026 Goa Board exams. Among them were also 600 students registered under the Children with Special Needs (CWSN) category.

As per the GBHSE SSC result data released today, the state recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.5% some 0.8% less than last year when the success rate was 95.3%.

Girls outperformed boys with a pass rate of 96.5% compared to 94.3% among boys.

In total, 9,805 boys and 9,414 girls successfully cleared the examination.

Notably, the performance of Divyang (Children with Special Needs) students stood out, with 543 out of 550 candidates passing, resulting in an impressive success rate of 98.7%.

The consolidated result sheets can be downloaded from the official website "gbshse.gov.in" from April 28, 2026 onwards, schools should note.

Steps to Check Goa Board Exam Result

Go to the official website: " gbshse.gov.in ".

". Or go to one of the result portal eg results.gbshsegoa.net

Click on the link marked as "Goa Board SSC Result 2026"

Enter exam seat number and date of birth.

Click on Get Result button.

Goa 10t reult via SMS

Students can also use the SMS service by typing “RESULT GOA10 ROLLNO” and sending it to 56263 or 5676750. The board will respond with the result details via text message.

Additionally, the DigiLocker platform offers another avenue, where students can log in with their credentials to access their digital marksheets.

Like some other boards, Goa too has stopped releasing the Merit List and toppers names. Hence, students should not expect Goa 10th board Toppers List 2026 released by the board.

Goa 10th Previous Exam Results

In 2025, Goa 10th board exams were conducted from March 01 to March 20, 2025, and the result was declared on April 07, 2025. The overall pass percentage in Goa SSC exam 2025 was 95.3%.

In 2024, more than 20,000 students had appeared for the April 2024 Goa board 10th exam. The board had registered an overall pass percentage of 92.38% in 2024. The result was announced on May 15, 2024 .

A total of 20,476 students had appeared in the 2023 SSC board exams when the board had registered a pass percentage of 96.64%.

In 2022, Goa SSC result was announced on June 1 . A total of 20,345 students had appeared in the exam. Of them, 18,869 students were declared passed with a pass percentage of 92.75%.

In 2021, Goa 10th result was declared on July 12 when the state had registered a pass percentage of 99.72%. 10th board exam in 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19 and the result was prepared based on internal assessment.

In 2020, 10th board exam result in Goa was declared on July 28. The Pass Percentage in 2020 was 92.60%.

In 2019, GBSHSE 10th result was declared on May 21. The overall pass percentage of Goa board Class 10 SSC 2019 examination was 92.47%.

In 2018, GBSHSE 10th result was declared on May 25 when overall pass percentage was 91.27.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic