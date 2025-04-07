Gao 10th Result 2025 Today: Where and How to Check

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to declare the results of the GBSHSE Class 10 or SSC 2025 examinations on its official as well as associate websites today i.e. Monday April 07, 2025

Monday April 7, 2025 9:01 AM , Education Desk

[AI image used here for representation]

Goa 10th Result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to declare the results of the GBSHSE Class 10 or SSC 2025 examinations on its official as well as associate websites today i.e. Monday April 07, 2025.

"The Result of March 2025 Class 10 SSC Examination conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be declared on Monday April 07, 2025", GBSHSE Chairman Bhagirath Shetye said.

"The 10th result will be published on the official website at 05:00 PM on April 07, 2025", he said in a notification.

Once declared, Goa Class X board exam 2025 result will be available on gbshe.info and other associate websites.

Steps to Check Goa Board Exam Result

Go to the official website: gbshse.gov.in.

Or go to one of the result portal eg results.gbshsegoa.net

Click on the link marked as "Goa Board SSC Result 2025"

Enter exam seat number and date of birth.

Click on Get Result button.

Goa 10t reult via SMS

Students can also use the SMS service by typing “RESULT GOA10 ROLLNO” and sending it to 56263 or 5676750. The board will respond with the result details via text message.

Additionally, the DigiLocker platform offers another avenue, where students can log in with their credentials to access their digital marksheets.

Like some other boards, Goa too has stopped releasing the Merit List and toppers names. Hence, students should not expect Goa 10th board Toppers List 2025 released by the board.

Goa 10th board exams were conducted from March 01 to March 20, 2025. A total of 18,838 students – 9,280 boys and 9,558 girls, had appeared in the 10th board exam conducted annually by the Goa board.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) had announced the Class 12th result of this year on March 27, 2025 .

Goa 10th Previous Exam Results

In 2024, more than 20,000 students had appeared for the April 2024 Goa board 10th exam. The board had registered an overall pass percentage of 92.38% in 2024. The result was announced on May 15, 2024 .

A total of 20,476 students had appeared in the 2023 SSC board exams when the board had registered a pass percentage of 96.64%.

In 2022, Goa SSC result was announced on June 1 . A total of 20,345 students had appeared in the exam. Of them, 18,869 students were declared passed with a pass percentage of 92.75%.

In 2021, Goa 10th result was declared on July 12 when the state had registered a pass percentage of 99.72%. 10th board exam in 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19 and the result was prepared based on internal assessment.

In 2020, 10th board exam result in Goa was declared on July 28. The Pass Percentage in 2020 was 92.60%.

In 2019, GBSHSE 10th result was declared on May 21. The overall pass percentage of Goa board Class 10 SSC 2019 examination was 92.47%.

In 2018, GBSHSE 10th result was declared on May 25 when overall pass percentage was 91.27.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.