Telangana SSC Result 2026 Announced, Check List of Toppers



The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has declared today i.e. Wednesday April 29, 2026 the TS SSC (Class 10) 2026 examination result and score card on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in based on which the Merit List and Toppers Names have also been made public

Telangana SSC Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has declared today i.e. Wednesday April 29, 2026 the TS SSC (Class 10) 2026 examination result and score card on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in based on which the Merit List and Toppers Names have also been made public.

The Office of the Director of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana announced the SSC Public Examination March 2026 results today at 2:00 PM in a press conference held at the Godavari Auditorium in Hyderabad. K. Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Government of Telangana along with Principal Secretary Dr. Yogita Rana, IAS, Director of School Education Dr. E. Naveen Nicolas, IAS, and other officials were present.

Along with the TS SSC Result 2026, the officials also released the complete details including overall pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and other result related details. Based on the TS 10th result data, Merit List with the names and score of toppers have been prepared.

TS SSC 2026: Toppers List

K. Vrithika Krishna 597 marks (Sri Chaitanya) Koppala Saikiran 588 marks (Sanga Reddy)

Pirangi Vamshi 588 marks (Adilabad) Sunkari Varshini 584 marks (NirmalMandava) Geethika 583 marks (Medchal) Sree Vardhan Deshpande 582 marks (Hyderabad)

TS Class 10 Result 2026: Pass Percentage

The Telangana state has registered:

An overall pass percentage of 95.15% in the 2026 TS SSC Board Exams.

in the 2026 TS SSC Board Exams. The pass percentage of girls in TS SSC 2026 is 96.26%.

The pass percentage of boys is 94.07%.



The BSE Telangana conducted TS Class 10 SSC examination from March 14 to April 16, 2026 at 2,676 centres across the state.

A total of 5,28,239 candidates - including 2,67,954 boys and 2,60,285 girls, appeared in the TS SSC exam.

TS SSC 2026: Subject-wise Result

Telugu recorded highest pass rate with 99.12%.

Mathematics: 97.46%

General Science: 98.41%

Social Studies: 99.61%

TS SSL Result 2026 Highlights

Out of 5,16,815 regular students, 4,91,774 passed

Out of 9,351 once-failed students, 5,538 passed

4,973 schools have recorded a 100% pass rate

Gurukul schools pass percentage: 99.1%

Top Performing District: Mulugu (99.30%)

Lowest Performing District: Hyderabad (89.23%)

To qualify in the TS SSC Result 2026, students must secure at least 35% marks in each subject. For the Second Language paper, the minimum qualifying marks are 20%.

Steps to check TS SSC Result 2026

Go to official website: "bse.telangana.gov.in" Click on the tab "TS SSC Result 2026". Enter Exam Seat No and Password. Click on Check Result. Download the result in PDF. Take a printout for future reference.

TS SSC result 2026 can also be checked on other websites "results.bsetelangana.org", "results.bse.telangana.gov.in", "schooledu.telangana.gov.in", via Digi Locker and SMS.

TS 10th Result 2026 via SMS

Students can check their marksheet and 10th scorecard via SMS by following these steps:

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Type the message in this format: TS10ROLL NUMBER.

Send the message to 56263.

You will receive your Telangana SSC result as an SMS on the same number.

How to check TS SSC 2026 Result via Digilocker?

DigiLocker is a government-approved platform where students can download their marks memo safely. Follow these steps:

Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the Digi Locker app.

or open the Digi Locker app. Sign up using your Aadhaar number or mobile number.

Click on ‘Education’ and select BSE Telangana.

Enter your hall ticket number and other details.

Download your marks memo.

TS SSC Result via WhatsApp

Telangana students can follow the steps given below to check their TS SSC exam results through the "MeeSeva WhatsApp Service", which is designed to provide a quick, direct option.

Save the number 8096958096 on your phone

Open WhatsApp and send a “Hi” message to this number

You will receive automated instructions from the "MeeSeva service"

Enter your hall ticket number and required details as prompted

After verification, your SSC result will be sent directly to your WhatsApp

Along with the result, Telangana board also declare detailed result data giving details of pass percentage, gender wise result, details of district toppers and also the date and time to conduct the Supplementary Exam date and time.

TS SSC Results of Past Few Years

The TS 10th exams last year were held from March 21 to April 3, 2025. The result was declared on April 30 when the state registered an overall pass percentage of 92.78%. Nimma Anchitha (Kamareddy) and Sripa Kriti (Nizamabad) - both scoring 596 out of 600 marks, were the Telangana Toppers in the TS SSC 2025 exams. Samudrala Advaitha (Rangareddy), Sripada Sai Srujana (Suryapet) were 2nd rank holder with 595/600 marks.

A Sreema Reddy (Medchal), Gandu Joshitha (Hyderabad), S Ayush Innani (Hyderabad), Veerannagari Rajasree (Hyderabad), Mohammad Wasim Khwaja (Ranga Reddy) and Gattupalli Srija (Ranga Reddy) had jointly the bagged the 3rd rank scoring 594/600 marks in 2025 TS Class 10 board exams.

In 2024, the S.S.C Public Examinations in Telangana held from March 18, 2024, to April 2, 2024, and the result was announced on April 30, 2024. The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 91.31%.

In 2023, the Telangana SSC Public Examination registered a pass percentage of 86.6%, with a total of 4,19,460 students successfully passing the exam. Among them, an impressive 6,163 students achieved a perfect 10 CGPA.

Out of the 11,458 schools, 2,793 schools attained 100%, demonstrating significant academic achievement. However, it is notable that 25 schools struggled to produce even a single passing student. Overall, a substantial number of 4,84,370 students appeared for the SSC exams during the mentioned period in 2023 .

Telangana had recorded an overall pass percentage of 90% in 2022 TS SSC exam .

In 2021 and 2020 , Telangana SSC results were declared on the basis of internal assessment as the exam was cancelled due to the second wave of Coronavirus.

In 2019 , Telangana recorded a pass percentage of 92.43% in 2019 TS SSC exam - an improvement of about 09% as compared to 2018 when the pass percentage was 83.78%.

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