85.25% Pass Andhra Pradesh SSC 2026 Board Exam



Andhra Pradesh registered an overall pass percentage of 85.25% in SSC Matric Class 10 board exam 2026 the result of which was announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations in association with Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) today i.e. Thursday April 30, 2026.

AP SSC 2026 Result: Andhra Pradesh registered an overall pass percentage of 85.25% in SSC Matric Class 10 board exam 2026 the result of which was announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations in association with Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) today i.e. Thursday April 30, 2026.

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department had conducted AP SSC (Class 10) examinations from March 16 to April 02, 2026. A total of 6,40,916 students - including 3,28,652 boys and 3,12,264 girls, had appeared in the AP SSC Class 10 exams held at 3,415 examination centres across the state.

AP SSC Result 2026: Key Highlights

Overall pass percentage: 85.25%

Girls outperformed boys again, with a pass rate of 87.90% compared to 82.68% for boys.

Top District: Parvathipuram Manyam secured the top position in the state with a pass percentage of 96.07%.

Government Schools: Pass percentage improved to 78.39% from 72.8% last year.



The Andhra Pradesh annnounced the result today morning by AP Cabinet Minister Lokesh Nara. The result is now available on the official website "bse.ap.gov.in ".

Students can now check their marks online using their AP SSC roll numbers. Students also have access to digital marksheets through platforms such as DigiLocker, WhatsApp, and SMS service.

Steps to check AP SSC Result 2026

Go to official website: " bse.ap.gov.in "

" Click on the tab AP SSC Result 2026

Enter Exam Seat No and Password.

Click on Check Result.

AP SSC result 2026 can also be checked on "results.bse.ap.gov.in" and "manabadi.co.in".

Along with the result, the Andhra Pradesh board will also publish detailed data and result analysis, details of district toppers, gender and caste wise SSC results and pass percentage of aided and unaided colleges.

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) had announced the results of 1st and 2nd year (Class 11th and 12th) Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026 on April 15, 2026.

AP SSC Previous Year Pass Percentage

In 2025, AP SSC exam was held from March 17 to March 31, 2025 and the result was declared on April 23, 2025. The Andhra Pradesh had registered an overall pass percentage of 81.14% in the 2025 AP SSC exam.

In 2024, AP result was announced on April 22, 2024 when the state had registered the overall pass percentage of 86.69%. Parvathipuram Manyam was the best performing district with the pass percentage of 96.37%.

In 2023, the Manabadi SSC exams were held from April 03 to 18, 2023 in the offline mode. The result was announced on May 06, 2023, the overall pass percentage of 72.62%.

In 2022, AP SSC result was announced on June 06 when the pass percentage was 67.26%. All students who had registered for the SSC exams in Andhra Pradesh were declared pass with the AP board registering overall pass percentage of 100% in 2021 .

In 2019 and 2020, Andhra Pradesh recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.88%. AP SSC 2019 result was marginally better than 2018 when the result was 94.48%.

In 2017, overall pass percentage was 91.92 whreas in 2016 AP board exam, the pass percent was 94.52.

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