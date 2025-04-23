81.14% pass Andhra Pradesh SSC 2025 Board Exam

Wednesday April 23, 2025 12:46 PM , ummid.com News Network

AP SSC 2025 Result: Andhra Pradesh registered an overall pass percentage of 81.14% in SSC Matric Class 10 board exam 2025 the result of which was announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations in association with Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) Wednesday.

Around 6.5 lakh students appeared in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, held from March 17 to March 31, 2025, in a single shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

The Andhra Pradesh annnounced the result today morning by AP Cabinet Minister Lokesh Nara. The result is now available on the official website "bse.ap.gov.in ".

Students can now check their marks online using their AP SSC roll numbers. Students also have access to digital marksheets through platforms such as DigiLocker, WhatsApp, and SMS service.

1,680 schools get 100%

An impressive 1,680 schools across Andhra Pradesh achieved a 100% pass rate in the AP SSC 2025 examinations.

As many as 19 schools reported a 0% pass rate, the AP SSC result 2025 data showed.

A total of 6,14,459 students from different districts of Andhra Pradesh appeared in the 2025 board exam. Of them 81.14% made it to the AP IPE or Inter 2026.

A total of 65.36% secured first division, 10.69% achieved second division and 5.09% got third division results, the result data shows.

The pass percentage for girls stands at 84.09%, while boys registered 78.31%, creating a gap of 5.78%.

Parvathipuram Manyam District Topper

Parvathipuram Manyam district registered the highest pass percentage in Andhra Pradesh this year with 93.90%.

On the other hand, Alluri Sitharama Raju district recorded the lowest pass percentage of only 47.64% of students passing in the 2025 AP Class 10 board exam.

The supplementary or improvement exams 2025 will be held from May 19 to 28, 2025, the board said.

Steps to check AP SSC result 2025

P SSC result are available on official website results.bse.ap.gov.in and also on bse.ap.gov.in. Steps to check class 10 result:

1. Click here to go to the result website: results.bse.ap.gov.in.

2. Enter roll number, mother’s name etc

3. Click on submit button to check your result

4. Download and take a printout

Andhra SSC students can also check their 10th result using Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect, AP Fiber TV and People's First Mobile App. These apps are available on rtgs.ap.gov.in website.

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) had announced the AP Inter or IPE 1st and 2nd result on April 12, 2025 .

