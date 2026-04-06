Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Result 2026 - Steps, Link to Check

The BSE Telangana conducted TS IPE Inter 1st Year (Class 11) examinations from February 25 and March 17, 2026 whereas TS IPE Inter 2nd Year (Class 12) examinations were held from February 26 to March 18, 2026

Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to announce soon on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in the result of the students who had appeared for TS Intermediate 1st (Class 11) and 2nd year (Class 12) 2026 examinations.

The BSE Telangana conducted TS IPE Inter 1st Year (Class 11) examinations from February 25 and March 17, 2026 whereas TS IPE Inter 2nd Year (Class 12) examinations were held from February 26 to March 18, 2026.

A total of 9,97,075 students - including 4,89,126 first-year and 5,07,949 second-year candidates. appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations 2026.

After successfully conducting the two exams the board is now preparing to declare the results.

Steps to check TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026

Go to official website: " tsbie.cgg.gov.in "

" Click on the tab 1st Year General Results, 1st Year Vocational Results 2026, 2nd Year General Results 2026 or 2nd Year Vocational Results 2026 as per your choice.

Enter Exam Seat No and Password.

Click on Check Result.

TS Inter result 2026 can also be checked on results.cgg.gov.in.

Along with the result, the TS board will also publish detailed data and result analysis, details of district toppers, gender and caste wise results and pass percentage of aided and unaided colleges.

TS Inter Previous Year Pass Percentage

The BSE Telangana had conducted TS IPE Inter 1st Year Class 11 Manabadi examinations from March 5 to 24, 2025 whereas TS IPE Inter 2nd Year Class 12 examinations were held from March 6 to March 25, 2025. The result was announced on April 22, 2025.

TS Inter 1st year exams in 2024 were held from February 28 to March 18, 2024, and the 2nd year exams from February 29 to March 19, 2024. The result was announced on April 24, 2024 when the overall pass percentage in TS inter 1st year was 60.01%, while it was 64.19% in the TS inter 2nd year exams 2024.

The TSBIE Inter 2025 results in 2023 were declared on May 09, 2023 when the board registered overall pass percentage of 63.85% in Inter 1st and 67.26% in Inter 2nd year exams.

The Telangana board had recorded 63.32% pass percentage in Inter 1st year in 2022. In 2022 Inter 2nd year, a total of 67.16% pass percentage was recorded in Telangana.

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