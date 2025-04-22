Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2025 Annnounced: Live Update

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is declaring today at 12:00 PM on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in the result of the students who had appeared for TS Intermediate 1st (Class 11) and 2nd year (Class 12) 2025 examinations

Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: Following are the grade-wise the TS Inter IPE 2025 results declared today.

TS Inter 1st grade-wise results 2025

Grade A (75 per cent or more): 2,07,833

Grade B (60 to 75 per cent): 77,596

Grade C (50 to 60 per cent): 27,609

Grade D (35 to 50 per cent): 9.153

TS Inter 2nd grade-wise results 2025

Grade A: 2,12,297 students

Grade B: 74,594

Grade C: 21,870

Grade D: 5,436

12:25 PM: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the Inter 1st and 2nd (Class 11 and Class 12), also known as IPE, results and scorecard of the students on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The board has registered an overall pass percentage of 66.89% in Inter 1st and 71.37% in Inter 2nd 2025 exams. A total of 9,97,012 students appeared for the IPE March examination this year, the board said.



The link to download the results has been made active on the official website "tsbie.cgg.gov.in".

While releasing the results, the TSBIE also said it will conduct the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) examinations from May 22, 2025.

TS IPE 2025 Result Date, Time

The BSE Telangana conducted TS IPE Inter 1st Year Class 11 Manabadi examinations from March 5 to 24, 2025 whereas TS IPE Inter 2nd Year Class 12 examinations were held from March 6 to March 25, 2025.

The Telangana Board has officially confirmed the TS Inter Class XIth and XII results will be released today i.e. Tuesday April 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM.

The TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results today will be officially announced at a press conference addressed by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Along with the result, the state board will also publish Merit List, details of toppers, supplementary exam dates and other related information.

Students, who fail in one or two subjects in the TS Inter 2025 exams, will be eligible to appear for supplementary or improvement examinations.

Steps to check TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2025

Click here to go to official website: "tsbie.cgg.gov.in" Click on the tab 1st Year General Results, 1st Year Vocational Results 2025, 2nd Year General Results 2025 or 2nd Year Vocational Results 2025 as per your choice. Enter Exam Seat No and Password. Click on Check Result.

TS Inter result 2025 can also be checked on results.cgg.gov.in. Students can access their TS Inter results 2025 through DigiLocker

An estimated 9,96,971 students from different districts of Telangana had appeared in the TS Inter 1st and 2nd years exams 2025.

The TS Inter Results 2025 cover four distinct streams—General, Vocational, General Bridge Course, and Vocational Bridge Course.

Along with the result, the TS board will also publish detailed data and result analysis, details of district toppers, gender and caste wise results and pass percentage of aided and unaided colleges.

TS Inter Previous Year Pass Percentage

TS Inter 1st year exams in 2024 were held from February 28 to March 18, 2024, and the 2nd year exams from February 29 to March 19, 2024. The result was announced on April 24, 2024 when the overall pass percentage in TS inter 1st year was 60.01%, while it was 64.19% in the TS inter 2nd year exams 2024.

The TSBIE Inter results in 2023 were declared on May 09, 2023 when the board registered overall pass percentage of 63.85% in Inter 1st and 67.26% in Inter 2nd year exams.

The Telangana board had recorded 63.32% pass percentage in Inter 1st year in 2022. In 2022 Inter 2nd year, a total of 67.16% pass percentage was recorded in Telangana.

