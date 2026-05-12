'Auction, Not Exam': Rahul Gandhi on NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Reports

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi government over the reports of NEET UG 2026 paper leak saying the medical entrance exam is ‘not an exam any more but has become auction’.

NEET UG 2026: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi government over the reports of NEET UG 2026 paper leak saying the medical entrance exam is ‘not an exam any more but has become auction’.

“I heard the news about the NEET 2026 paper leak... It's not an exam anymore — NEET is now an auction”, Rahul wrote in a social media post on X.

Rahul Gandhi’s social media post came amid the widespread anger after the reports that NEET UG 2026 question paper was leaked and circulated on WhatsApp and other platforms.

According to The Times of India, the Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) is probing the case linked to, what is claimed to be, the circulation of NEET UG “Guess Paper”.

The TOI citing the investigating officers reported that the “guess paper” set had been circulating among NEET aspirants between 15 days and one month before the examination.

The English daily citing officials said that the document contained around 410 questions, with nearly 120 questions from the Chemistry section matching the examination paper exactly.

“This isn’t first time”

The reports of NEET UG paper leaks surfaced after every exam in the last few years. But, no concrete measures have been taken to curb the serious offence.

“This isn't the first time. In 10 years, 89 paper leaks — 48 re-exams. Every time, the same promises and then the same silence”, Rahul Gandhi wrote accusing the Modi government of ruining the careers of “over 22 lakh children who studied through sleepless nights all year, burning the midnight oil, and in one night, their future was openly auctioned off in the marketplace.”

“The trust of 22 lakh children has been shattered. And no one poses a greater threat to the dreams of India's youth than the Modi government”, Rahul wrote.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the compulsory test for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and other medical courses - National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) on Sunday May 03, 2026 at various exam centers in India.

Three days later, the NTA published the NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Keys and is now planning to announce the result even though the outrage over paper leak refuses to calm down.

"How long?"

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Wayanad MP and senior Congress leader, also expressed her concerns saying that the reports of large-scale irregularities in NEET UG were being published once again.

“Once again, reports are surfacing about large-scale irregularities in the NEET UG exam. The rampant corruption in exams over the past several years under BJP rule is robbing the country's youth of their future. This time too, the future of nearly 23 lakh students has been tampered with”, she wrote on X.

“Children toil with all their might for exams like NEET. Parents stake everything they have so that their children's future can be secured. But every exam falls prey to corruption. What's the use of the so-called stringent law brought in Parliament against paper leaks if the same corruption continues on the ground?" she asked.

"The Prime Minister is accountable to the country's youth. How long will this cycle of ruining the youth's future go on?” she wrote.



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