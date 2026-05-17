Eid al 2026: Dhul Hijjah Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan Today

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia and the Moon Sighting Committees in United Arab Emirate (UAE), Kuwait, Qatar, India, Jordan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries have appealed Muslims to report if they sight the new moon of the Holy month of Dhul Hijjah today i.e. Sunday 29th of Dhu al-Qadah 1447 AH, corresponding to May 17, 2026, to confirm the date and time of Eid al Adha 2026, and Hajj 2026 and Arafat Day.

Eid al Adha 2026: Muslims across the world, including Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, USA, United Kingdom (UK), France, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and other countries, are gearing up to spot the Dhul Hijjah Moon (New Moon and Crescent) today i.e. Sunday May 17, 2026 which will decide the first day of Eid al Adha - one of the two festivals in Islam.

The sighting of the Dhul Hijjah Moon today will also confirm the Hajj Schedule and the exact date of Youme Arafat or Day of Arafah 2026.

The sighting of the Dhul Hijjah Moon coinciding today i.e. Sunday May 17, 2026 is rare as there is a difference of at least one day between Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, and India, Pakistan and other countries in South Asia.

Muslims in Saudi Arabia was supposed to spot the Dhul Hijjah 1447H Moon on Saturday May 16, 2026 which coincided with 29th of Dhu al-Qadah as per Umm Al Qura Makkah. The Saudi Royal Court, however, said sighting of the Dhul Hijjah Moon will be on Sunday May 17, 2026.

This brought the Islamic Calendar in Saudi Arabia and the South Asian countries to same date. Accordingly, Muslims across the world will sight the Dhul Hijjah Moon today and on the same day instead of two different days.

09:00 AM (Makkah Time): The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia and the Moon Sighting Committees in United Arab Emirate (UAE), Kuwait, Qatar, India, Jordan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries have appealed Muslims to report if they sight the new moon of the Holy month of Dhul Hijjah today i.e. Sunday 29th of Dhu al-Qadah 1447 AH, corresponding to May 17, 2026, to confirm the date and time of Eid al Adha 2026, and Hajj 2026 and Arafat Day.

"The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called upon residents of the Kingdom to search for the crescent of the month of Dhul Hijjah 1446 H on the evening of Sunday, 29 Dhul Qadah 1447 H, corresponding to May 17, 2025 and report to any sightings", the Saudi Royal Court said in a statement.

Special arrangements have been made and general appeals have also been issued by the authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE - mainly Abu Dhabi and Dubai), Qatar, Iraq and other Gulf states including Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Muscat, Oman, Yemen, Sudan, Egypt, Tunisia, Syria and Palestine to sight the Eid al Adha Moon today on Sunday 29th Dhul Qadah 1447H of the Islamic Calendar which corresponds to 17th of May 2026.

Eid al Adha Moon 2026 sighting

The Saudi Supreme Court’s special session will meet and analyse today on Tuesday evening the results of the Eid ul Azha Crescent search and will issue a decision shortly after Maghreb Prayers.

The Kingdom’s main observations are made from Sudair and Tumair and sightings from these cities are part of the official decision.

Eid al Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Eid uz Zuha in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and around), is celebrated across the world on 10th of Dhul Hijjah - the month revered as one of the holiest months is Islamic calendar.

Last Minute Change

Earlier on Friday, the Saudi Supreme Court in a last minute change had pushed to Dhul Hijjah 1447AH Moon Sighting, which confirms the first day of Eid al Adha 2026 and Hajj Day (Youme Arafat 2026), to Sunday May 17, 2026.

As per the last announcement , Saturday May 16 coincided with 29th day of the month of Dhu al Qi'dah 1447. Accordingly, the Dhul Hijjah Moon was supposed to be sighted today i.e. Saturday May 16, 2026.

The Saudi Royal Court however in an announcement Friday said the Dhul Hijjah Moon will be sighted on Sunday May 17, 2026. "The Supreme Court has called for Sighting the Crescent of Dhu al-Hijjah on Sunday, 30 Dhul Qadah 1447 according to Umm Al Qura (corresponding to 29 Dhu al-Qadah 1447 Hijri as per the decision of Supreme Court) further corresponding to 17 May 2026", local media reports said.

Eid al Adha and Hajj

Eid al Adha is the second holiest festival of Muslims around the world. It also coincides with the annual Hajj ritual i.e. pilgrimage to Makkah.

Eid al Adha is celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah whereas Youmul Hajj or Arafat Day is observed on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah when hundreds of thousands of Muslims from around the world stand on the Plains of Arafat in supplication.

Acccordingly, the Dhul Hijjah moon sighting Sunday May 17, 2026 will also decide when Hajj 2026 i.e. Youm e Arafat 2026 (Youme Arafah) will be obsereved.

If the Dhul Hijjah Moon is sighted on May 17 then the month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on Monday May 18, 2026. Accordingly, Eid al Adha, which is celebrated on 10th of Dhul Hijjah, will be observed on May 27, 2026 and Youmul Hajj or Arafat Day will be on May 26, 2026.

If the New Moon is not sighted on Sunday May 17, the next day will be counted as the 30th day of Dhu al Qadah, and the new month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on Tuesday May 19, 2026. In such a situation, Eid al Adha, will be celebrated on May 28, 2026 and Youmul Hajj or Arafat Day will be on May 27, 2026.

Eid al Adha 2026 Date in other countries

Hajj and Eid al Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Eid ul Azha and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian subcontinent) are celebrated to commemorate the sacrifices made by Prophet Ibrahim, his noble wife Hager and their son Prophet Ismael (peace be upon all of them).

The moon announcement in Saudi Arabia is relied upon by other Gulf states including UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and others. These countries have already announced Eid al Adha holidays assuming the first day of Eid al Adha to be on May 27, 2026.

Meanwhile, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will also spot the Eid al Adha or Bakra Id Moon 2026 on Sunday May 17, 2026 which also aligns with, like Saudi Arabia, 29th of Dhu al Qadah in the Indian Subcontinent. This is unusual as there is normally at least a day's difference between the Moon Sighting in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent.

Similarly, Muslims in the United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, Germany and other countries too will celebrate Eid al Adha either on May 27 or 28, 2026. The sighting of the New Moon to start counting the new moon, is the tradition of Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him).

Eid al Adha Holidays

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Palestine and other Arab countries have already announced Eid al Adha holidays.

According to the UAE’s approved holiday calendar, Eid Al Adha holiday will be four days starting from May 25 to May 29, 2026.When combined with the weekends (Sat/Sun), this could give employees a 9-day extended holiday. Work will resume on Monday, June 1.

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