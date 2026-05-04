2026 Kerala Election Results Live: Counting of Votes Starts

Kerala Election 2026 Results: Counting of votes began in Kerala at various centers across the state today i.e. Monday May 04, 2026 at 08:00 am amid heavy security.

Kerala Election 2026 Results Live Updates: The Congress led UDF appears to overthrow the Left led LDF government in Kerala if trends available at 08:25 am are any indications.

The counting trends at 08:25 am showed, the UDF candidates leading in 12 seats whereas LDF is struggling with a lead in 04 seats.

08:00 AM: Counting of votes began in Kerala at various centers across the state today i.e. Monday May 04, 2026 at 08:00 am amid heavy security.

Polling in all of the 140 seats in Kerala was held in a single phase on April 09, 2026. As per the Election Commisison, Kerala registered a poll percent of 78.03 in the 2026 state elections.

The counting of votes should begin first with postal ballots followed by votes registered in the EVMs or Electronic Voting Machines.

Counting of Votes in Keralam

Counting of votes started in the 140 assembly seats of Kerala today i.e. Monday May 04, 2026.

The 2026 assembly elections in Kerala earlie saw a fierce battle between the ruling LDF - Left Democratic Front led by CPI(M), and UDF - United Democratic Front led by the Congress, and comprising of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and other parties.

As for the other opposition parties, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is also tring hard to break into the LDF and UDF bastions in Keralam. However, all indications and exit polls show that Kerala is not yet ready to accept the right wing Hindutva politics.

As per the 2021 Kerala Election Results , LDF is ruling the state with 91 seats. Congress and its UDF allies have a total of 41 seats in Kerala.

Predictions are suggesting the defeat of LDF in the 2026 Kerala assembly polls.

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