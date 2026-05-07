Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) Result 2026 Postponed, Read Why?



Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) has postponed the announcement of the Class 12 i.e. HSE +2 exam result 2026

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026: Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) has postponed the announcement of the Class 12 i.e. HSE +2 exam result 2026.

As per the official announcement made earlier, the Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education was scheduled to declared the TN HSE Plus 2 result on Friday May 08, 2026.

The TN HSC result 2026 declaration however has been postponed, the board sources said.

Why TN HSC Results Delayed?

According to the sources, the Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education has put on hold the Class 12th result 2026 till the new government is formed.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu have just ended with counting of votes done on Monday May 04, 2026, and currently the state is busy for the formation of a new government and new Ministry of Education.

As per the final election results declared by the Election Commission of India, Actor Vijay's TVK has emerged as the single largest party, winning 108 of the state's total 234 seats. The TVK fell short of the half-way mark 118. The TVK has received the support from the 05 Congress MLAs but still needs support of few more MLAs.

This is why the government formation in Tamil Nadu is delayed, and hence also the TN Plus 2 Result 2026 declaration.

Over 8,27,000 students took the Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board examination, held between March 2 and March 26, 2026. The sources said, the board awaits the formation of the new government, and the nod from the new education minister, before announcing the TN HSC results.

Direct link to check TNBSE HSE +2 Result 2026

Once decalred, the TN Class XIIth result will be available on official website.

Go to the official website: tnresults.nic.in .

. Click on TN Board HSE 12th Class Results 2026.

Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Check your class 12th HSE results once it appears on the screen.

Download and then take a printout of the same.

The TN 12th result is also available on other websites as well as on DigiLocker.

TN HSE +2 Previous Exam Results

Last year, the Tamil Nadu HSE Plus 2 exam 2025 was held from March 3 to 25, 2025. The result was declared on May 08, 2025 when the board had registered an overall pass percentage of 95.03%.

Tamil Nadu 12th exam in 2024 was held from March 1 to 22, 2024 and TN 12th result was announced on May 06, 2024 when the overall pass percentage was 94.56%.

The TN board had registered a pass percentage of 94.56% in Class 12th exams of the year 2023 the result of which was declared on May 06, 2023 .

Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) had published Class 12th i.e. HSE +2 result and Merit List containing the names of toppers on its official website tnresults.nic.in in 2022 on June 20. TN board had registered an overall Pass Percentage of 93.76 in 2022 board exams .

Around 8,06,277 lakh students from different districts of Tamil Nadu had registered for the 12th board exam in 2022. Out of them, a total of 7,55,998 were declared pass in 2022.

In 2020 and 2021 TN HSE +2 Class 12 exams were disturbed by the Covid 19 pandemic. The TN HSE Plus 2 pass per cent in 2020 was 92.34, in 2019 , the pass percent was 91.30, in 2018 students success rate was 91.10 and in 2017 the HSEPlus Two overall result was 92.10.

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