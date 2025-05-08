TN 12th (2025) Result Declared, Ariyalur State Topper

Thursday May 8, 2025

TN HSE +2 Result 2025 Date and Time: Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) has announced Class 12 i.e. HSE +2 exam result 2025 on its official website tnresults.nic.in along with Pass Percentage details, Merit List and Toppers name.

TN board registered an overall Pass Percentage of 95.03% in the 2025 HSE +2 (Class 12) board exams. This is a notch higher than 2024 when the pass rate was 93.76%.

Pass percentage of boys is 93.16 whereas that of girls is 96.70%.

A total of 7,924,94 students - including 4,193,16 girls and 3,731,78 boys appeared in the TN Plus Two Board Exam 2025. Of them 7,531,42 passed, the board said.

TN HSE +2 Toppers 2025

The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education does not release the Merit List and toppers details of students. Thus refraining to declare the names and marks of TN 12th Toppers.

The board however has released 12th result complete data giving details of district toppers, pass percentage, stream wise resulst, gender wise pass percentage, and supplementary or improvement exam date and time.

According to the TN 12th Plus Two result announced today, Ariyalur district topped with 98.82% pass rate followed by Erode (97.98%) at second position and Tiruppur (97.53%) being the 3rd best performing district in Tamil Nadu.

TN 12th Result 2025 - Full List of District Toppers

Ariyalur: 98.82

Erode: 97.98

Tiruppur: 97.53

Coimbatore: 97.48

Kanyakumari: 97.01

Sivagangai: 96.71

Virudhu Nagar: 96.64

Perambalur: 96.58

Tuticorin: 96.19

Cuddalore: 96.06

Nagapattinam: 96.03

Trichy: 95.83

Thanjavur: 95.80

Madurai: 95.74

Namakkal: 95.67

Tirunelveli: 95.53

Dharmapuri: 95.25

Villupuram: 95.11

Ramanathapuram: 94.96

Dindigul: 94.90

Krishnagiri: 94.83

Tenkasi: 94.70

Chennai: 94.44

Theni: 94.43

Tiruvarur: 94.35

Salem: 94.32

Tiruppathur (V): 94.31

Chengalpattu: 94.29

Ooty: 93.97

Karur: 93.66

Tiruvannamalai: 93.64

Kancheepuram: 93.27

Mayiladuthurai: 93.25

Ranipetta: 92.78

Pudukottai: 92.55

Tiruvallore: 91.49

Kallacurichy: 90.96

Vellore: 90.79

Karaikkal: 98.12

Puducherry: 98.57

TN 12th 2025: Stream wise result

Science stream: 96.99 per cent

A total of 5,153,68 students - including 2,353,94 boys and 2,799,74 girls, appeared in the HSC +2 exam 2025 in Science stream. Of them, 4,998,32 or 96.99 students passed.

Commerce stream: 92.68 per cent

A total of 2,372,85 students - including 1,149,85 boys and 1,223,00 girls, wrote the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 exam in Commerce stream. A total of 2,199,07 passed the examination.

Vocational stream: 84.22 per cent

A total of 28,430 students - including 17,815 boys and 10,615 girls, wrote the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 exam in Vocational stream. A total of 23,943 passed the examination.

Arts Stream: 82.90 per cent

A total of 11,411 students - including 3,803 boys and 5,657 girls, wrote the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 exam in Arts stream. A total of 9,460 passed the examination.

TN 12th Result 2025 Date, Time

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu had earlier officially confirmed to declare Class 12 HSE +2 result 2025 on May 08, 2025.

TN HSE +2 result 2025 is now available on the board's official website from 09:00 am.

"HSE(+2) Results is expected on Thursday, 8th May 2025, @ 09:00 Hrs", the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu said in a single message posted on its website.

The Tamil Nadu HSE Plus 2 exam 2025 was held from March 3 to 25, 2025.

How to check TN Plus 2 Result 2025

The students can now check and download their Plus Two result on the official website "tnresults.nic.in".

Since thousands of students check their result simultaneously after the release, website response time becomes longer, and sometimes it even crashes.

The Directorate therefore provides alternate ways to check the TN Plus 2 result. This includes alternate websites - dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Candidates can also check their result via SMS. For this candidates are required to write “TNBOARD12REGNO, DATE OF BIRTH” on their cell phone and send it to 09282232585 or 919282232585.

TN HSE +2 Previous Exam Results

Tamil Nadu 12th exam in 2024 was held from March 1 to 22, 2024 and TN 12th result was announced on May 06, 2024 when the overall pass percentage was 94.56%.

The TN board had registered a pass percentage of 94.56% in Class 12th exams of the year 2023 the result of which was declared on May 06, 2023 .

Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) had published Class 12th i.e. HSE +2 result and Merit List containing the names of toppers on its official website tnresults.nic.in in 2022 on June 20. TN board had registered an overall Pass Percentage of 93.76 in 2022 board exams .

Around 8,06,277 lakh students from different districts of Tamil Nadu had registered for the 12th board exam in 2022. Out of them, a total of 7,55,998 were declared pass in 2022.

In 2020 and 2021 TN HSE +2 Class 12 exams were disturbed by the Covid 19 pandemic. The TN HSE Plus 2 pass per cent in 2020 was 92.34, in 2019 , the pass percent was 91.30, in 2018 students success rate was 91.10 and in 2017 the HSEPlus Two overall result was 92.10.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee, is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

