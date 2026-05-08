TN 12th (2026) Result Declared, Erode State Topper



The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced Class 12 i.e. HSE +2 exam result 2026 on its official website tnresults.nic.in along with Pass Percentage details which helped in preparing the Merit List and Toppers name

TN HSE +2 Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced Class 12 i.e. HSE +2 exam result 2026 on its official website tnresults.nic.in along with Pass Percentage details which helped in preparing the Merit List and Toppers name.

The DGE Tamil Nadu said the state recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.20% in the 2026 12th board exams.

"A total of 7,91,654 students appeared in the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate examinations this year. Out of them, 7,53,694 students passed the Class 12 board examinations, taking the overall pass percentage to 95.20%", the Directorate said.

The girl students outperformed boys again, registering a success rate of 97% as against 93.19% of male students.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu had conducted the 12th board exam from March 2 and March 26, 2026 in which over 8,27,000 students from different parts of the state had appeared.

TN HSE +2 Toppers 2026

The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education does not release the Merit List and toppers details of students. Thus refraining to declare the names and marks of TN 12th Toppers.

The board, however, has released 12th result complete data giving details of district toppers, pass percentage, stream wise resulst, gender wise pass percentage, and supplementary or improvement exam date and time.

According to the TN 12th Plus Two result announced today, Erode district topped the state in the 2026 HSE +2 board exams with a pass percentage of 98.97%. Erode is followed by Sivagangai at 98.05% and Kanyakumari at 97.63%.

Last year, Ariyalur district topped with 98.82% pass rate followed by Erode (97.98%) at second position and Tiruppur (97.53%) being the 3rd best performing district in Tamil Nadu in the 2026 HSE Plus Two Board Exam.

TN 12th School-wise Result 2026

As per the result declared today, out of 7,536 schools that participated in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examinations, 2,639 schools registered 100% pass percentage. The school-wise pass percentage is given below.

Pass Percentage of Private Schools: 98.72%

Pass Percentage of government-aided Schools: 96.14%

Pass Percentage of Government Schools: 92.16%

Direct link to check TNBSE HSE +2 Result 2026

After declaration, the TN Class 12th (HSE +2) result is available on official website.

Go to the official website: tnresults.nic.in .

. Click on TN Board HSE 12th Class Results 2026.

Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Check your class 12th HSE results once it appears on the screen.

Download and then take a printout of the same.

The TN 12th result is also available on "dge.tn.gov.in" and other websites as well as on DigiLocker.

TN 12th Grading System and Supplementary Examination

Tamil Nadu follows a grade-based evaluation process for Class 12 examinations. Students securing marks between 91 and 100 receive A1 grades officially. Candidates must achieve minimum qualifying marks separately in theory examinations under current regulations.

Students failing one or two papers can appear for supplementary examinations later this year. Officials expect supplementary examinations during June or July across examination centres statewide. Separate notifications regarding examination schedules and application procedures will be released soon.

TN HSE +2 Previous Exam Results

Last year, the Tamil Nadu HSE Plus 2 exam 2025 was held from March 3 to 25, 2025. The result was declared on May 08, 2025 when the board had registered an overall pass percentage of 95.03%.

Tamil Nadu 12th exam in 2024 was held from March 1 to 22, 2024 and TN 12th result was announced on May 06, 2024 when the overall pass percentage was 94.56%.

The TN board had registered a pass percentage of 94.56% in Class 12th exams of the year 2023 the result of which was declared on May 06, 2023 .

Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) had published Class 12th i.e. HSE +2 result and Merit List containing the names of toppers on its official website tnresults.nic.in in 2022 on June 20. TN board had registered an overall Pass Percentage of 93.76 in 2022 board exams .

Around 8,06,277 lakh students from different districts of Tamil Nadu had registered for the 12th board exam in 2022. Out of them, a total of 7,55,998 were declared pass in 2022.

In 2020 and 2021 TN HSE +2 Class 12 exams were disturbed by the Covid 19 pandemic. The TN HSE Plus 2 pass per cent in 2020 was 92.34, in 2019 , the pass percent was 91.30, in 2018 students success rate was 91.10 and in 2017 the HSEPlus Two overall result was 92.10.

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