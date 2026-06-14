Why Qatar vs Switzerland 2026 Football World Cup Match is a talking point

Qatar vs Switzerland 2026 FIFA World Cup match Saturday June 13, 2026 ended in a draw (1-1) but the clash has still grabbed much of the headlines on the 3rd day of the football fans mega event

2026 FIFA World Cup: Qatar vs Switzerland 2026 FIFA World Cup match Saturday June 13, 2026 ended in a draw (1-1) but the clash has still grabbed much of the headlines on the 3rd day of the football fans mega event.

Switzerland was the favourite when the two teams hit the ground at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco Bay Area in USA from the Group B match.

The Swiss dominated whole of the match even as Switzerland took early lead in the 17th minute of the match when Breel Embolo scored from the penalty spot.

After that Qatar appeared to have no chance. But, Boualem Khoukhi shined in the added time and stunned the Switzerland in 90’+4’ and the match was in its fag end.

But, why the match is a talking point?

Despite ending in a draw, Switzerland vs Qatar 2026 football world cup is a talking point for a number of reasons.

First with the match ending in a draw, Qatar earned a FIFA World Cup point for the first time in its history.

Qatar had qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup through a playoff in November — beating the United Arab Emirates and Oman, after missing an opportunity from its group stage of Asian qualifying.

The country was the sole host of the 2022 World Cup. Qatar was applauded for the excellent management of the tournament. But, on personal note, the 2022 football world cup was a disastrous for it. For, Qatar lost all its group match and went into history as the first host nation to lose all of its group matches.

The other highlight

[Turkiye started its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign playing against Australia on June 13/14. It however lost the match 0-2.

The other highlight of the Qatar vs Switzerland world cup match is the emergence of Breel Embolo as the sole goal-scorer for the Swiss team.

Embolo’s participation in the world cup was doubtful as his entry into the USA was on hold because of the delay in visa. The 29-year-old forward had applied for an urgent visa at the United States embassy in Bern on June 3, one day after he was denied boarding the team’s flight to travel for his third World Cup because of a 2018 criminal conviction that was only finalised in April.

2026 FIFA World Cup is the first 48-team edition, jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, with 104 total matches planned. The tournament opened on June 11 and will run till July 19, 2026.

Mexico defeated South Africa (2-0) in the opening match of the tournament. In other group matches of the ongoing football world cup, South Korea won against Czechia (2-1), Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina ended in a draw, host USA defeated Paraguay (4-1), Brazil vs Morocco ended in a draw (1-1), Scotland won playing against Haiti (1-0) - its first World Cup win in 36 years, and Turkiye lost its Group D match against Australia (0-2) with Nestory Irankunda (27') going down in the history as Australia's youngest-ever World Cup goalscorer.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

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