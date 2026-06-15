Live: Muharram 1448 H Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Today

Authorities in Saudi Arabia and the Moon sighting committees in Pakistan, United Arab Emirate (UAE), Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Morocco, Iran and other states have urged local Muslims to sight the New Moon of the Holy month of Muharram al Haram 1448 (Moharram Moon 2026) today i.e. Monday 29th of Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH, corresponding to June 15, 2026

Muharram Moon 2026 Live Updates: Authorities in Saudi Arabia and the Moon sighting committees in Pakistan, United Arab Emirate (UAE), Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Morocco, Iran and other states have urged local Muslims to sight the New Moon of the Holy month of Muharram al Haram 1448 (Moharram Moon 2026) today i.e. Monday 29th of Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH, corresponding to June 15, 2026.

The sighting of the New Moon today will end the current Islamic Year 1447 AH and decide the first day of the Islamic Hijri Calendar, also known as Islamic New Year day, 1448 AH.

"Anyone sighting the new moon today i.e. Monday June 15, 2026 - by naked eye or the telescope, is requested to notify the nearest court and register a testimony or contact the nearest center", Muharram 2026 (Muharram 1448 AH) Moon sighting appeals issued in the respective countries said.

Islamic New Year 1448H

Muharram al Haram is the first month of the Islamic Calendar. If the New Moon is sighted today then the Islamic New Year 2026, Islamic New Year 1448 Hijrah will start from Tuesday June 16, 2026.

If the New Moon is not sighted today then Tuesday June 16 will be counted as the 30th day of Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH and the month of Muharram, and the Islamic New Year 1448 AH, will start from Wednesday June 17, 2026.

This is because the Islamic Calendar is based on lunar system. A new month under this system starts with sighting of the moon on 29th of the ongoing month. If moon, crescent, is sighted on 29th day, new month begins from the next day, else the next day is counted as the 30th day and the new month begins a day later.

Ashura 2026 Date

Accordingly, Youm e Ashura, whic is observed on 10th of Muharram, will be on Thursday June 25, 2026 if the New Moon is sighted today and the Islamic New Year 2026 begins on Tuesday June 16, 2026. Else, it will be observed on Friday June 26, 2026.

Meanwhile, Muslims in Pakistan, the United States, Germany, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada, Turkiye, Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, Bahrain, Japan, South Korea and in other countries will also decide today the start date of Islamic New Year 1448 H.

Muslims in Singapore, New Zealand, UK, India, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will however decide tomorrow i.e. Tuesday June 16, 2026 the first day of Muharram 2026 and beginning ofthe Islamic New Year 1448 AH.

"Wifaqul Ulama urges Muslims in Britain to attempt to sight the Moon for Muharram 1448 on the evening of Monday the 15th of June 2026. This will be the 29th Dhu al-Hijjah 1447", the apex body of Muslims in the United Kingdom said.

Islamic Calendar History

The Islamic Calendar was established 1447 years ago by Omar ibn Khattab (RA), the second Caliph and a close companion of Prophet Muhammad. Before that Muslims in their respective provinces, following the Arab tradition of the time, were counting the days and months – with sighting of the new moon and counting the days thereafter without following any particular calendar or dating system.

After the Islamic State spread to new areas beyond the Arab land, the limitation in the system began to surface and the need for a better and accurate calendar was felt.

"The Caliph, the Supreme Head of the Islamic State, was used to issue all the Guidelines and Pronouncements to the Governors of various Islamic Provinces from Madinah. Things were actually working fine", Rehnuma, a student of Islamic studies, explains.

"But confusion arose when contradictory orders started reaching far away provinces at the same time. Since these orders were not carrying any date, it became very difficult for the Governors to find out which one of the orders was the latest and supposed to be followed with", she adds.

To overcome the confusion, Caliph Omar finally decided to introduce the Islamic Calendar and asked the people for their opinions and suggestions on the matter.

Ashura, other events associated with Muharram

Consequently, various historical events, including the year when Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was born, the year of the Prophethood, the time of Migration and the time when the Prophet had died, were proposed by the people.

"However unanimity surfaced for the year that coincided with the migration of the Prophet (peace be upon him) from Makkah as the commencing year of the Islamic Calendar. For, it was the migration of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be Upon Him) from Makkah to Madinah that had resulted Islam nurturing into the new heights and spreading to the whole Arab lands, and also to the surrounding States", Rehnuma says quoting from the history.

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"Moreover, Moharram al-Haram was also associated with many historical events and the month has always been considered as one among the four most respected and sacred months since centuries. These features only added strength to the selection of Moharram al-Haram as the first month of the Islamic calendar", she added.

Youm e Ahsura coincides with 10th of Muharram. This is the day when Prophet Moses (Peace be upon him) was liberated from Pharaoh. The day is also remembered for the Sahadah of Hadhrat Hussain (R. A.) - the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

The Islamic Calendar thus introduced and adopted 1447 years ago, soon became popular, and also became part and partial of the calendars in every Muslim household.

Meanwhile, The General Presidency of The Two Holy Mosques will also replace the Keswa - the Clothing of the Holy Kaaba on 1st Moharram 1448 H.

Simultaneously, Saudi Arabia will also start receiving Umrah pilgrims from Muharram 1, 1448 H. The Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry had earlier announced the start of Umrah Visa issuance from May 31, 2026.

[The truck designated to transport the Kiswah of Ka’bah from the Kiswah factory to Masjid Al Haram in Makkah.]

Islamic New Year 2026 Holiday

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced Islamic New Year 2026 holiday on Monday June 15, 2026. The UAE government moved the holiday to Monday, June 15 to create a long weekend i.e. Saturday–Monday off for most employees.

Those living in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait meanwhile should note that though the two countries mark Islamic New Year eve June 16, 2026 as an important date, it has not been declared as holiday in the three countries so far.

Meanwhile, Muslims in Morocco, Bahrain, Jordan, and other countries in the Middle East are also waiting for an official communique regarding Islamic New Year holiday.

In countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and others, 1st Muharram which marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year is not a Holiday. However, Youme Ashura is the public holiday in these countries.

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