Govt refutes TOI Bharat’s deep-sea energy pipeline report as fake

The Union Government in New Delhi Tuesday June 16, 2026 refuted the TOI Bharat’s report on deep-sea energy pipeline report as fake

New Delhi: The Union Government in New Delhi Tuesday June 16, 2026 refuted the TOI Bharat’s report on deep-sea energy pipeline report as fake.

TOI Bharat had taken a report claiming that India to build world’s deepest gas pipeline to bypass Strait of Hormuz.

In its report titled 'Oman To Gujarat: India Fast-Tracks Deep-Sea Gas Pipeline Project Amid Hormuz Crisis' the TOI Bharat claimed that “India is accelerating efforts to secure uninterrupted natural gas supplies through a proposed subsea pipeline connecting Oman to India amid rising concerns over tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Similar reports have also been carried out by other media outlets including India Today, Pipeline Technology Journal, and others.

“Fake, No Such Proposal”

The Union Government issued a rebuttal through the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and PIB Fact Check, calling the report “fake” and saying there was no such proposal under government’s consideration.

“The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has noticed a series of media reports suggesting that the Government of India is actively pursuing a deep-sea energy pipeline, sometimes referred to as the Middle East-India Deepwater Pipeline (MEIDP), connecting Gujarat to Oman and other Gulf countries.

“The Ministry wishes to categorically clarify that no such proposal is currently under consideration by this ministry”, the ministry said in a statement released today.

“There are no active discussions or negotiations with Oman or any other Gulf countries on this project at any level in this ministry”, it added.

“This clarification is issued to put all speculation in this regard to rest”, it said.

In a separate statement, PIB Fact Check said, “A YouTube video published by 'Times of India Bharat' falsely claims that the Government of India is actively pursuing a deep-sea energy pipeline, referred to as the Middle East-India Deepwater Pipeline (MEIDP), connecting Gujarat to Oman and other Gulf countries. This claim is FAKE.”

PIB Fact Check is the official unit of India's Press Information Bureau dedicated to debunking fake news and misinformation about the Government of India.

Meanwhile, India Today has withdrawn its report on the subject whereas TOI portals have still kept live the video report and the consequent content till the time of publication of this report.

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