Decks cleared for Oscar nominated Palestinian film's release in India on June 19

‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’, the Oscar nominated Palestinian film, is set for a high profile release in over 100 cinema halls in India on Friday June 19, 2026.

‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’, the Oscar nominated Palestinian film, is set for a high profile release in over 100 cinema halls in India on Friday June 19, 2026.

'The Voice of Hind Rajab' recreates how Hind Rajab - a 6-year-old Palestinian girl, was brazenly killed by the Israeli occupation forces.

The film is directed by Franco-Tunisian Director Kaouther Ben Hania. In India, the film will be released by its distributor Manoj Nandwana of Jai Viratra Entertainment Limited (JVEL).

The film was scheduled to be released in March this year. The censor board however did not give the permission as its release was likely to have a “negative impact on India-Israel relationship”, reports said.

The film finally received the clearance from the censor board though with A or “Adults Only” Certification. But, not before a strong campaign ran globally demanding from the censor board to clear the film’s release in India.

The Voice of Hind Rajab

'The Voice of Hind Rajab' recreates how Hind Rajab - a 6-year-old Palestinian girl, was brazenly killed by the Israeli occupation forces.

The brutal murder had occurred on January 29, 2024 when Hind Rajab, her uncle, aunt and three of her cousins were killed by gunfire and shrapnel from tanks shells while fleeing the neighborhood, which Israel had instructed them to do.

Encircled by the Israeli tanks, badly injured Hind and her 15-year-old cousin, Layan Hamadeh, somehow contacted the Red Crescent on phone. They told the Red Crescent about the brutal murder of their family members and pleaded them for help.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) released the audio recording of the call and some of Hind’s subsequent three-hour phone conversation with dispatchers in which she pleaded for help.

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, “The Voice of Hind Rajab” has plenty of famous names attached as executive producers — from actors Joaquin Phoenix and Brad Pitt to Oscar winning directors Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”) and Mexico’s Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”).

The film has earlier received standing ovation at a number of festivals where it was screened.

The Voice of Hind Rajab Trailer

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic