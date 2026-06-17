With Mbappe chasing, Messi equals Klose record of most goals in FIFA WC

Lionel Messi Tuesday June 16, 2026 equaled the legendary German footballer Miroslav Klose’s record of most goals in FIFA World Cup even as France Captain Kylian Mbappe is fiercely chasing the Argentina Skipper.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi Tuesday June 16, 2026 equaled the legendary German footballer Miroslav Klose’s record of most goals in FIFA World Cup even as France Captain Kylian Mbappe is fiercely chasing the Argentina Skipper.

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Miroslav Klose while talking to the media had said he hoped his record of most goals in FIFA World Cup held by him since 2014 will be broken this tournament.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has now equated Klose’s record, and is now just one goal away from creating history in the football world cup.

With 16 goals to his credit, Miroslav Klose was the leading goal scorer in FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick playing against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium) in United States on Tuesday to take his goal-score to 16.

Thanks to Messi’s hat-trick, defending champion Argentina defeated Algeria 3-0 in the Group J Match, and started its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a victory.

Kylian Mbappe chases Messi

The Captain of the France National Football team, Kylian Mbappe, entered the 2026 football world with 12 goals to his credit. Playing against Senegal at New Jersey Stadium on Tuesday, Mbappe scored a brace and started France’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Journey with a victory.

With two goals in France vs Senegal Group I Match Tuesday, Mbappe now has a total of 14 goals in his name – 02 less than 16 – the most FIFA Goal Record now jointly held by Messi and Klose.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have started the 2026 FIFA World Cup in style – with victories and excellent personal performances.

Now all eyes are on Portugal Captain Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo, who is the highest goal scorer in international football , will be leading the Portugal national football team against DR Congo today Wednesday June 17, 2026. Football fans are keeping a watch on Portugal vs DR Congo to know how this match ends and if CR7 will match the performances of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

[Zohair M Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

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