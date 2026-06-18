Maharashtra FYJC 11th Round 3 Admission 2026 Starts, Check Registration Steps

The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra has started through its official website 'mahafyjcadmissions.in' CAP Round 3 of FYJC or Class 11 admission 2026, and asked the students to fill Part 1 Form (Registration Form) and Part 2 Form (Option Form) from today i.e. June 18, 2026

Maharashtra FYJC 11th Admission 2026 Round 3: The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra has started through its official website 'mahafyjcadmissions.in' CAP Round 3 of FYJC or Class 11 admission 2026, and asked the students to fill Part 1 Form (Registration Form) and Part 2 Form (Option Form) from today i.e. June 18, 2026.

The online registration (Part 1) and submission of Part 2 Form (Option Form) have begun from today at 03:00 PM. The last date is till 06:00 PM June 20, 2026, as per the 2026 FYJC Admission Round 3 Schedule released earlier.

"Round 3 Cap Round + Quota Registration, including Part 1 and Part 2 filling, is open from June 18, 2026 at 03:00 pm till June 20, 2026 6:00 pm", the School Education and Sports Department said.

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department published the FYJC 2026 Round 3 schedule after completing the FYJC Round 1 allotment the result of which was published on May 29, 2026 , and FYJC Round 2 allotment result of which was published on June 13, 2026 .

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: Key Steps

The students who did not get admission in FYJC 2026 CAP Round 1 and CAP Round 2 can now participate in the CAP Round 3.

Students, who have passed the 2026 Class 10 board exam from any recognized board and now wish to take admission in any of the registered junior college of Maharashtra, are required to fill Form Part 1. Part 1 form is related to basic information of the students.

After filling the Part 1 Form, in actual Registration Form, students will be required to fill Part 2 Form. Part 2 Form deals with college choices and preferences where a student wants to take admission, and submission of scanned copies of documents.

The Maharashtra Education Department has already published Provisional General Merit List and later Final Merit List based on which admission for Zero Round and FYJC Round 1 was conducted.

Students should note that there will be a total of 04 CAP rounds. If a student fails to get admission in the 2nd round, s/he should wait for the third and consequent rounds.

Registration for Class 11 Admission Round 3

The Maharashtra Education Department said that new students, or those who did not get admission in the FYJC first and second rounds, can register them on the website from June 18 to 20, 2026 to participate in FYJC 2026 CAP Round 3.

"Part 1 Form and Part 2 Form can be submitted before June 20, 2026 to participate in FYJC 2026 Round 3 Centralised Admission Process (CAP)", the School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra said.

The Maharashtra education department also said that while filling the Part 2 Form (College Preference and Option Form) to select at least 01 and the maximum 10 colleges.

The department had earlier published the vacant seat details after FYJC 2026 Round 2 on June 18, 2026.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026 CAP Round 3: Registration Steps

The students, who have not registered yet, can follow the steps given below and submit Part 1 Form to participate in 11th FYJC CAP Round 3.

Go to official website: " mahafyjcadmissions.in "

" Click on the link marked as "Students Registration"

Select student area stating if you are from within Maharashtra or outside

Select if you are a fresher or regular student

Enter board details and complete the form

Click on "Register" button and follow the instructions to go forward.

Students should note that after submitting the Admission Form 1, they will be required to fill College Option Form using the same ID.

FYJC 11th 2026 Round 3 Allotment Date

According to the FYJC 2026 CAP Round 3 schedule published on the Maharashtra Education Department website "mahafyjcadmissions.in" result of the Class 11 Round 3 Allotment (FYJC 2026 CAP Round 3 Allotment Result) will be published on June 23, 2026.

The students allotted seats in Class 11 Round 3 will be required to confirm their admission from June 23 to 25, 2026.

The education department will publish on June 27, 2026 the details of vacant seats for FYJC CAP Round 4, the Maharashtra 11th Admission Schedule published today said.

FYJC 2026 Round 3 Important Dates

FYJC Class 11 Part 1 and 2 Form submission for new/existing students: June 18 to 20, 2026

FYJC 2026 Round 3 Allotment Process Date: June 21 to 22, 2026

FYJC 2026 11th CAP Round 3 allotment: June 23, 2026

Admission confirmation date: June 23 to 25, 2026

Vacant seat details for FYJC 2026 CAP Round 3: June 27, 2026

Total Junior College Seats in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has a total of 9,551 junior colleges across the state registered for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) having more than 21.6 lakh seats for Class 11 admission in Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Around 2.5 lakh are quota seats that included in-house, management, minority and other reservation.

Around 5.75 lakh students were allotted seats out of the total 8.87 lakh applicants in FYJC CAP Round 1. Stream-wise the total admission done after FYJC CAP Round 1 and Zero Round is Science 3.23 lakh, Commerce 1.26 lakh and Arts 1.25 lakh.

The Maharashtra Education Department has been conducting online admission process for FYJC and Class 11th in Mumbai MMR since 2009-10, that was later extended to Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad (discontinued in 2022) and Amravati in 2013-14.

The department, however, decided to conduct admission for Class 11 or Junior Colleges across Maharashtra in online mode via a centralized CAP Round Process from the academic year 2025-26, as per a government notification.

Not all seats get filled every year. In 2025, more than 8 lakh seats remained vacant even after multiple rounds, with around 13.2 lakh students securing admission in one phase. Many colleges - especially in rural areas, had low or zero admissions in some streams. College managament said it was because of the absence of internet connectivity in rural areas.

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