Iran closes Strait of Hormuz after Israel bombs Lebanon

Three days after the Strait of Hormuz was opened following the signing of a deal between Iran and United States, Tehran Saturday closed the key waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman accusing Israel of violating the terms of the deal dubbed as Islamabad MoU

Tehran/Washington: Three days after the Strait of Hormuz was opened following the signing of a deal between Iran and United States, Tehran Saturday closed the key waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman accusing Israel of violating the terms of the deal dubbed as Islamabad MoU.

“Iran’s central military command has officially declared the Strait of Hormuz closed to all maritime traffic, citing US and Israeli violations of a memorandum of understating between Tehran and Washington”, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement Saturday.

The statement further said that the closure of Strait of Hormuz comes in response to “the explicit breach of the first clause of the post-war memorandum of understanding by the United States” and “the Zionist regime's continuous and ongoing violations of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon.”

The statement added that the Israeli attacks have led to “brutal killings and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of oppressed people” in southern Lebanon, adding that the Israeli regime has also failed to withdraw its forces from those territories.

The military command said that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is the first step in response to the breach of commitments under the MoU by the US and its allies, adding that Iran will adopt further measures to compel the enemy to fulfill its obligations.

Switzerland talks to begin Sunday

Meanwhile, a Pakistani government official has said Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the country’s army chief Asim Munir will travel to Geneva in Switzerland on Sunday to mediate the US-Iran talks.

The Switzerland talks were scheduled to begin on Friday June 19, 2026. The talks however delayed after Iran, following the Israeli attack on Lebanon, refused to send its delegation.

US Vice President JD Vance who had cancelled his scheduled departure to Switzerland on Firday said, "He is expecting to travel to Switzerland within days."

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, is in Switzerland and is expected to lead some of the negotiations around Iran's nuclear programme, a source tells the BBC's US partner CBS News.

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