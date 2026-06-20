KCET 2026 First Round Counselling Schedule Published

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website 'cetonline.karnataka.gov.in' the First Round Seat Allotment Schedule for Karnataka UGCET 2026 Counselling underway for admission in Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy and other courses

Karnataka UGCET 2026 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website 'cetonline.karnataka.gov.in' the First Round Seat Allotment Schedule for Karnataka UGCET 2026 Counselling underway for admission in Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy and other courses.

According to the KCET 2026 Round 1 Counselling Schedule released today, candiates have bee asked to submit option and college choice form by June 30, 2026 using the links provided on the official website.

Based on the options submitted by the candidates till the last date of option entry, the KEA will release the KCET 2026 Mock Allotment result on July 07, 2026.

Following the release of the KCET Mock Allotment Result 1, candidates will be give chance to re-arrange or modify their choices from July o6 to 09, 2026.

The KCET 2026 Round 1 Allotment result will be published on July 15, 2026.

KCET 2026 Round 1 Counselling Schedule

Choice filling and submission of option form: June 20 to 30, 2026

Publication of Mock Allotment Result: July 06, 2026

Provision to change or modify options: July 06 to 09, 2026

Publication of First Round Allotment result: July 15, 2026

Exercise of choices by the candidates against the allotted seats in the 1st round: Will be announced later

Payment of fees and downloading of admission order: Will be announced later

Last date of reporting to the allotted college: Will be announced later

The Karntaka Exmaination Authority (KEA) had earlier also published the UGCET 2026 Provisional List of Eligible Candidates who are seeking admission in first year for various professional courses based on their KCET score.

Candidates should note that college allotments will be done based on the options they filled. The candidates will be allowed to change options after mock allotment.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted UGCET 2026 on April 23 and 24, 2026. The Kannada Language Test was held on April 22, 2026. The UGCET 2026 Karnataka result along with toppers' list was announced on June 06, 2026 .

The KEA had earlier invited separate application for medical, dental, ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy courses as part of UGNEET 2026 counselling in Karnataka. Candidates should note that KCET 2026 counselling for medical students will formally start after NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026.

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