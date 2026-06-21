Keir Starmer has decided to quit as PM: Report

Under pressure from the party colleagues, Keir Starmer has finally decided to quit as UK Prime Minister, according to The Observer

London: Under pressure from the party colleagues, Keir Starmer has finally decided to quit as UK Prime Minister, according to The Observer.

Keir Starmer became new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after leading the Labour Party to a landslide victory in the July 2024 national elections .

The Observer however said Starmer now feels that his position was no longer sustainable after consultations with cabinet ministers, advisers, donors and trade union leaders.

In its report the world's oldest Sunday newspaper said Keir Starmer is likely to announce his resignation Monday June 22, 2026 when he will also outline a timetable for his departure.

Starmer discussed about this with his wife at Chequers, the prime minister's country residence, as senior Labour figures awaited a statement on his future most possibly on Monday, the report said.

Of late, Keir Starmer's ratings have collapsed as voters are unhappy with the economy, cost-of-living issues, broken promises, and a string of policy U-turns, according to Reuters.

Poor performances in UK local elections and a major by-election victory by Starmer's rival, Andy Burnham, only intensified pressure on the Prime Minister and fuelled a formal leadership challenge.

Sensing the unrest against him, over 100 Labour MPs - roughly a quarter of the party, have publicly asked Starmer to quit or set an exit timetable. Among them who want Starmer to quit as Prime Minister are also top cabinet ministers - including Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, according to BBC.

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