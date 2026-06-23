CUET (UG) 2026 Result: 1 Student Bags 100 Percentile in 4/5 Subjects



In a remarkable academic performance a student, who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test 2026, scored a perfect 100 percentile in 4 of the 5 subjects he had opted, according to the CUET UG 2026 result announced today

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CUET (UG) 2026 Result: In a remarkable academic performance a student, who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test 2026, scored a perfect 100 percentile in 4 of the 5 subjects he had opted, according to the CUET UG 2026 result announced today.

The NTA has neither revealed the identify nor the gender of the candidate. In the CUET UG 2026 Result Summary, the NTA just said:

“One (01) candidate has achieveda100 percentile score in four out of the five opted subjects.”

The NTA further said:

A total of 22 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 3 subjects (out of their opted subjects)

A total of 180 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 2 subjects (out of their opted subjects)

A total of 3,214 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 1 subject (out of their opted subjects)

The CUET (UG) 2026 was conducted between May 11 to 31, 2026, and on June 6 and 7, 2026 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode for the Academic Session 2026-27.

The NTA released the result of the important exam today i.e. Tuesday June 23, 2026.

The NTA also released the CUET UG 2026 Toppers List and Result Summary. But, it has published their application numbers, and not the CUET UG Toppers name.

List of CUET UG 2026 Toppers

Following is the list of candidates (Top 20) securing highest NTA Score in five subjects (up to two decimal places). Application Number and Percentile Score

263510269243 - 1232.19 263510280526 - 1230.82 263510250636 - 1207.21 263510857590 - 1205.96 263510690773 - 1203.78 263510166320 - 1202.15 263510282507 - 1201.71 263510435802 - 1197.54 263510364596 - 1188.97 263510097074 - 1188.03 263510169655 - 1186.56 263511025556 - 1186.30 263510642106 - 1184.34 263510957952 - 1182.74 263510169135 - 1182.02 263510150578 - 1181.18 263510036813 - 1181.13 263510540260 - 1180.91 263510165473 - 1180.10 263510531257 - 1177.65

CUET UG 2026 Result Summary

Number of students registered in the entrance test: 15,68,867

Number of students appeared in CUET UG 2026: 11,64,098

In total 37 subjects(13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, 01 General Aptitude Test) were offered to the candidates in the CUET (UG) 2026. Candidates could choose up to a maximum of five (05) subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test.

332 unique question papers (18,160 unique Questions) and 996 total question papers including13 languages (55,055 questions) were administered overa period of 19 days in 35 shifts.



CUET UG 2026 was held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The CUET (UG) 2026 was conducted in 321 exam cities, including 13 cities outside the country that are Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Shatjah, Singapore, West Java,and Washington.

The government has introduced Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in 2022 for admission in various undergraduate courses.

Candidates who have passed Class 12th exam 2026 from recognized state boards, CBSE or ISC are eligible to appear in the CUET UG.

"The students successfully cracking the CUET will be eligible for admission in 244 different universities", the University Grants Commission (UGC) said.



[Falak Ather Shazan Faizee is Trainer Writer at ummid.com.]



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